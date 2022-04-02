Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction upheld

A US judge has upheld the sex trafficking conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and rejected her motion for a new trial.
The 60-year-old had requested a retrial after it emerged that one of the jurors in his trial had failed to disclose that he was the victim of sexual abuse.
Her lawyers had argued that this meant the trial was “not fair and impartial”.
But Judge Alison Nathan declined to order a new trial, weeks after the juror was questioned under oath in a New York courtroom.
She said that the jury’s failure to disclose her prior sexual abuse during the jury selection process which consists of a 50-page …
