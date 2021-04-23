GHMC added more localities to the List of Micro Containment Zones in Hyderabad

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating Havoc in all elements of the nation. Telangana has additionally been witnessing a pointy enhance in newly contaminated instances. The State Authorities is taking many small and vital measures to curve the Unfold of An infection. In keeping with this, Telangana has recognized a complete variety of 495 micro containment zones. GHMC has additionally added as much as 63 micro containment zones inside Hyderabad limits. Particulars are:

Charminar – 12 Containment Zones

Secunderabad – 11 Containment Zones

L.B.Nagar – 10 Containment Zones

Khairatabad – 10 Containment Zones

Kukatpally – 10 Containment Zones

Serilingampally – 10 Containment Zones

The record of all containment zones is out there on the GHMC official web site. The standards for declaring micro containment zones are based mostly on discovering greater than 5 constructive instances inside a detailed locality.

As per a GHMC high-ranking official assertion, there will likely be no posters and barricades like final 12 months. In contrast to earlier 12 months there will likely be no strict vigilance involving police and well being official. It’s the full accountability of the residents to keep up the COVID-19 applicable habits to regulate the rising instances. GHMC will keep the sanitation of the realm for public hygiene. The federal government has requested residents to be at house and go away just for important work. The state authorities has known as for stringent motion on individuals breaking containment zone guidelines.

Telangana reported 5,550 new instances of COVID-19 within the final 24 hours, making it the best spike for a day until right now. With the TMT enhance in numbers, the state authorities has already imposed evening curfews. COVID-19 hospitals and beds are added to cater to extra sufferers. Just lately, Telangana began a brand new web site to watch dwell mattress availability within the state’s authorities and civil hospitals.