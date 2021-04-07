‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: Can cast member Paul Rudd revive the dying franchise? – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

The first clip of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is here and introduces an adorably psychotic familiar face to the cast. See how Twitter reacts.

Ah Paul Rudd. The ageless immortal that decided “hey you know what would be fun? Let’s be a movie star” because immortality probably makes you bored.

While Rudd brought his signature humor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s also hoped onto the Ghostbusters franchise because, well, Rudd ain’t afraid of no ghosts. Due to COVID, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was delayed from its original 2020 release date.

Of course, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has a stellar cast along with a beloved (if slightly dead) franchise to back them up. Whether or not this revival of Ghostbusters will be welcomed…well that remains to be seen. (Watch the movie before declaring the worst thing ever, you know?) Could the revival of Ghostbusters bring new life to the franchise? Could the cast help it?

A new clip was released for Ghostbusters: Afterlife showing cast member Paul Rudd shopping at, like, a Wal-Mart(?) where he runs into mini demonic Stay-Puft marshmallow men. A nice callback to the first movie, and then things get a bit weird.

Let’s look at what the Ghostbuster fans have to say about it.

Contents hide
1 That took a turn
2 Don’t treat everything like the Pillsbury Doughboy.
3 They’re still in business?
4 Notes on Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5 They hunger for blood
6 Coincidence?
7 SO CUTE
8 Hail the power of Grogu
9 We know what we said.

That took a turn

Apparently they really want to be made into s’mores. But wow is it disturbing af.

Don’t treat everything like the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Photos take a second before disaster.

They’re still in business?

Seriously, whoever fixed the Stay-Puft image following the giant evil one rampaging in NYC? They deserve some kind of PR award. Or the biggest raise ever.

Notes on Ghostbusters: Afterlife

We thought that out of all the Ghostbusters casts that Slimer was the Minion/Baby Yoda element.

They hunger for blood

We love their little psychotic souls.

Coincidence?

*squints suspiciously*

SO CUTE

Seriously though. How do we get one? Is it like Gremlins? We don’t feed them after midnight?

Hail the power of Grogu

Baby Yoda’s power knows no bounds. Grogu sounds like a name from the Ghostbusters franchise.

We know what we said.

Nothing says party like making s’mores out of you and your friends.

