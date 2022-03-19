Ghostwire Tokyo: PS5 and PC exclusive reveals dazzling gameplay, enhanced by ray-tracing

We understood it well: Ghostwire Tokyo is starting its home stretch and has been showering us with excerpts for several days. In addition to a few trailers, in particular the one broadcast as part of the State of Play event on March 9, the game from Tango Gameworks puts the rubber on the best way to sell its title, namely that which consists of showing gameplay to children. onions to all the players!

Summary A state-of-the-art game?

A resplendent PC version thanks to ray-tracing

Next Friday, it will finally be the turn of Ghostwire Tokyo to shine on PC and PS5, and to add to the long list of games released in recent weeks. Since it passed a head during the first State of Play broadcast in March, the next title from the studio behind the horrific license The Evil Within works hard to convince players to give in to the experience it offers! The day after its presentation, the software immersed us in a long sequence of gameplay in an unrecognizable city of Tokyo!

Next, more and more details are revealed regarding the technological aspect of the title of Tango Gameworks, in particular the fact that he will have several distinct graphics modes on Sony’s latest consolesix to be more precise! Ghostwire Tokyo does not stop on such a good path since the DualSense will be put to good use to reinforce the immersion in the Japanese capital and the sensations felt thanks to the agility and powers of Akito, the young hero of this new license halfway between horror and action.

Once again, the game is unveiled thanks to our colleagues from IGN who have released a new gameplay extract, ten minutes long to present the performance of the title and the rendering of the different technologies on PC. With enhanced reflections and shadows, this unique gameplay of Ghostwire Tokyo already gives us a taste of what we can experience next week, provided we have the same configurations as those used in the video.

To capture this umpteenth sequence, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti was used for a displayed resolution of 1440p and, certainly, Ultra settings. The only question that remains is whether or not to use DLSS, but that does not prevent us from fully savoring this unique stroll in the completely deserted Tokyo streets!

We find our young hero Akito who, after a few interactions with the mysterious “KK”, launches headlong into a new quest, while observing strange phenomena around him! Quickly, this one takes height and is quickly confronted with its first enemies of which it triumphs thanks to its magic powers and the arc which it has. In short, we let you discover the few places crossed by Akito and we invite you to read our recent preview if all this intrigues you!