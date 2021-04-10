Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 10th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – Firstpostofindia

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 10th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 10 April 2021 (10/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 10th April 2021:(10/04/2021)
Read Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 10 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Sai comes in the middle of Pulkit and Virat and advises Virat to show capture warrant.
Virat reveals to it’s sufficient and requests that Sai venture back or he will capture her as well. Pulkit tells stand by a minute, Sai disclosed to me that you tracked down these phony archives and you don’t accept anything else.
Pulkit tells today I will show you what is reality and shows Virat the first record which shows his significant other’s name as Devyani Chavan. Sai tells this is the record I found in school. Devyani comes clean with Virat now you know so you will allow me to wed Pulkit?
Virat inquires as to whether he made phony archives? Pulkit tells the records you brought were phony. Sai tells now there are two records so you don’t have any confirmation to stop and Pulkit and Devyani’s marriage.
Pulkit advises on the off chance that you need to stop this marriage as a cop you may leave yet I have no issue in the event that you need to join this marriage as Devyani’s sibling.
Devyani advises Virat to leave with Bhavani and Ninad. Bhavani tells this marriage can’t occur at any expense. Omkar and Ninad attempt to venture towards Devyani yet Pulkit comes in the middle and caution them.
Ninad said Virat what is he sitting tight for? Virat advises Pulkit to substantiate himself blameless. Sai tells our law speaks that we can’t consider anybody a criminal till his wrongdoing his demonstrated so neither would you be able to capture Pulkit nor remove Devyani from here. Sai and every one of the visitor’s structure a human chain around Pulkit and Devyani.
Virat advises you can’t do anything amiss with my sister, I will discover confirmation very soon and leaves from that point. Sai tells let me perceive how you will take your little girl home. Bhavani said how could she stop her? She tells we as a whole now who played with her feelings and life.
Sai advises pandit ji to begin the mantras and finish the marriage. The visitors tell nobody can stop this marriage now, this marriage will occur at any expense now. Pulkit and Devyani complete the last fera and Panditji tell now the marriage is finished. Bhavani leaves from that point.
Pulkit tells thanks to Sai and tells today our marriage occurred simply because of your boldness and love for Devyani.
Bhavani arrives at home, Ashwini inquires as to whether she discovered anything about Devyani and Sai? Ninad tells Pakhi was totally right, Sai took Devyani to wed Pulkit even after you had a go at disclosing to her so often. Ashwini tells even Sai concurred that Pulkit is extortion so how is it possible that she would get Devyani hitched to him?
Bhavani advises requesting this to your little girl-in-law who got the Chavan family’s little girl wedded to a worker’s child. Devyani discloses to Sai not to return home on the grounds that Virat is irate with her. Sai explains for what reason to be apprehensive when she didn’t do anything incorrectly.
