Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sai Returns Home With Virat?

Bhavani asks Pakhi to call hospital and find out when is Virat getting discharged. Ashwini with Mohit walks in and informs there is no need for that as Virat has returned home. Mohit calls whole family, and Ashwini informs that Virat is discharged from hospital. Ninad and Sonali says its a good news. Ashwini asks Mohit to serve sweets to everyone. Bhavani says Masta Masta she brought sweets to celebrate her son’s return home. Ashwini says its double celebration as her bahu is also returning home with her son. Bhavani and her puppet stand shocked hearing that. Sonali yells if she is celebrating for a bahu who ruined family’s dignity and denied to return home with Virat. Ashwini says they cannot understand a book’s story by just reading 2-3 pages, whatever Sai did was not her mistake, anyways its a past and they shouldn’t repeat it, she saw happiness on her son’s face after a long time because of Sai, why they want to snatch it, she prays god for Virat and Sai’s jodi forever. Pakhi gets jealous hearing that. Ashwini asks her to bring aarti thali to welcome her son and bahu. Bhavani yells if she really brought jungli mulgi back home. Mohit informs that Virat and Sai came.

Virat enters home holding Sai’s hand. Karishma says seeing Virat and Sa, it looks like they didn’t fight at all. Ashwini stops them and says let her perform their aarti to ward off evil eyes from them, asks Pakhi to bring aarti thali and herself goes to bring it. Sai looking at door remembers Virat shutting door at her face. Virat asks her not to think much as its her house. Sai says its neither her house nor family, she is here for his health and once he gets well, she will return to hostel. Virat thinks he once made a mistake of sending her away from him, now he will not let her go from his life at any cost. Ashwini brings aarti. Mohit asks Karishma to help Ashwini. Sonali stops Karishma. Mohit says dada and vahini returned home and Karishma should perform aarti. Karishma helps Ashwini. Ashwini performs Virat and Sai’s nazar and prays god to protect them from evil eyes and keep them happy always. She looking at Pakhi orders Karishma to burn the nazar stuff as it has people’s evil eyes in it.

Bhavani yells that Virat returned home victorious after defeating terrorist’s, but she seems more happy with Sai’s return. Ashwini says she is a mother and knows what is good for her children, she ward off her children’s nazar as some people are jealous seeing them together, pointing at Pakhi. Pakhi stands more jealous. Ashwini continues that a few days ago, someone’s evil eyes made her children fight, but with god’s blessings, they reunited and it was necessary to perform their nazar. She requests Bhavani to peform their aarti now. Bhavani yells not to teach her as she set all these rituals. Virat tells Bhavani that she is a pillar of this house and shouldn’t feel bad as his aayi’s every act reflects her love. Sonali asks them to come in and says Ashwini is right about nazar as Sai’s evil eyes are on their house and she should perform their house’s nazar. Ashwini asks Virat and Sai to shut their eyes as they cannot shut evil mouths and performs their aarti. Virat and Sai walk in together, leaving Pakhi more jealous. Ashwini prays god to not let Sai go anwywhere now.

Sonali makes Virat sit. Virat feels pain and signals Sai. Sai sends Sonali aside and keeps a pillow support under his hand. Omkar asks Virat how is he now. Virat says better than before. Ninad asks him to rest till gets well completely and not think of rejoining his duty. Virat says Sai will not let him rejoin his duty and even he is not in a hurry. Bhavani says she is happy that he got well and returned home, but why did he bring Sai home. Shecontinues that Sai boasted that she will not return to his house, but seeing a chance returned; Pakhi is right that Sai is an opportunistic and returned home with a chance. Sai says she returned here until Virat gets well and then will return back to her hostel. Bhavani yells that Virat’s family will take care of him and they don’t need an outsider’s help, and even if they need help, they can afford a nurse. Ashiwn says Sai is Virat’s wife and who else will take care of husband. Virat says as soon as Sai heard about his injury during mission, she straightaway came to him concerned, and Bhavani is insulting her.

Ninad yells that Sai had come to hospital last night and created a drama. Mohit thinks what rubbish. Omkar (waiting for his chance since long) yells that Ninad gave responsibility of taking care of Virat to Pakhi, but Sai insulted Pakhi and kicked her out. Sai asks if she asked Pakhi to go out of hospital. Pakhi says she doesn’t want to speak to her. Sai says their thinking is same regarding this, but she has to anwer for the drama she created a home and lied to family against her; repeats if she asked her to go from hospital. Sonali yells that Pakhi doesn’t lie. Virat even Sai tells only truth always. Sai says she doesn’t know what Pakhi told them, it must be a plain lie. Karishma asks if she means she didn’t ask Pakhi to return home. Virat says he asked Pakhi to return home and rest as she was awake whole night; Sai just told her that she can stay there, but she will take care of him, and he doesn’t think Sai said anything wrong. Pakhi yells why he always takes his wife’s side. Virat says he is speaking truth and asks if he didn’t ask her to go home and rest, she already proved Sai a liar and is trying to prove even him a liar; Sai is not at a mistake.

Precap: Sai feeds Virat. Virat says without her his life and house were incomplete. She says there is still one incomplete relationship which she wants t complete before going.

