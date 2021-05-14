Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Virat and Sai’s precious moments

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Sai says she doesn’t run away from her responsibilities. Studying and becoming a doctor is her responsibility as well and she will fulfill both her responsibilities. Sonali reminds Sai that there are more educated people in the house. Mohit asks everyone to stop for Virat at least. He has just returned from the hospital. How can they be so insensitive that even in situations like this, they want to prove Sai wrong. Bhavani says that she was wondering why Mohit didn’t say anything. Her ‘guru’ is back. Sai says she is not anyone’s guru. She and Mohit can just understand each other and what problem they have with that? Ninad asks Sai why she has problem when Virat and Pakhi have the same bond? Sai says it’s not the same bond and they very well know it. They continue arguments. Sai asks why they are creating a scene when she is just back to take care of Virat. Devyani’s topic comes and Virat speaks in Sai’s favor. He says this house just cannot see anyone’s happiness. Sai forgave him and returned to the home, but no one is happy. Ashwini says she is happy, Mohit is happy. Mohit says some are very upset with Sai’s return and some have cried as well. Pakhi looks at Mohit and asks if he’s taunting her. He says he’s just speaking the truth, but this house doesn’t like someone speaking the truth. Bhavani answers back that it’s Sai’s effect on Mohit. Now Sai answers to Bhavani which leaves everyone shocked. She then tells Virat that she will take him to his room. He says he will go by himself, but struggles. She helps him. After they leave, Bhavani taunts Ashwini that she should be celebrating Sai’s return. Ashwini also taunts back.

Sai helps Virat to sit in the bed. Virat looks at her and smiles. Sai looks at the table and says he kept all her stuff safely. She thought he must have thrown everything away as he was so angry at her. He tells her not to embarrass him more. He doesn’t want to talk about the past. She says they won’t about it again. She was leaving and her dupatta gets stuck. She thinks Virat is holding it and asks him to let it go. She turns back and sees it got stuck and feels awkward. He says if she wants, then he can hold her back with him. She calls herself crazy. She looks at Baba’s photo and says that last time she came because he gave her Virat’s responsibility and this time she came because she took Virat’s responsibility. Virat tells her that he is happy to see her. Ashwini brings food for them. Sai says she was very hungry. Ashwini feeds them both. Sai hugs her and says she missed her a lot. They both get emotional. Ashwini asks she missed her that much that she couldn’t even call her? Sai says she had turned her phone off because of a khadus jasoos. Ashwini says khadus jasoos? Sai says that she has kept that as a nickname of Virat. She won’t tell why because it’s a secret between her and Virat. Ashwini says it’s good to hear that they have secrets between them too. They have fun moments. Virat’s laughs and coughs. Sai says enough of joking. She feeds Virat and says he needs to make medicine too. Ashwini leaves two alone.

Virat tells Sai that without her, this house didn’t look like a house. When he was in a mission, he didn’t know for whom to return. She asks he didn’t get happy by returning to his family? He says his family is incomplete without her. Sai says she also felt something incomplete. He says, so you finally agreed that you were missing me. She laughs saying she was talking about Devika. She is missing her a lot. For her, family will be complete when Devika and Pulkit will come. He thinks that he said it with so much love that he’s incomplete without her, but she didn’t even realize it.

Precap: Sai plans some surprise and tells Virat that she will cook everything tomorrow. Other side, Bhavani tells Pakhi to cook all Virat’s favorite items tomorrow to sort out differences between them.

Update Credit to: Jenny