Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Pakhi’s Unusual Demand – TMT Updates

Pakhi asks Virat why can’t they’ve dinner in his room as an alternative of eating desk as he normally eats meals with Sai right here. Virat asks what drawback she has if he desires to have dinner on eating desk. She asks why is he venting out Sai’s anger on her. He insists. She says he should have forgotten, however she hasn’t; if she is embarrassing him. He says can’t we observe rule and have dinner on eating desk. She asks then why did he break guidelines that day. He says that day was particular. She says even at the moment could be particular. He says it may possibly’t be. She says (her favourite dialogue) he’s insulting her. He says he isn’t and simply desires to have dinner on eating desk. She says he has moved on, however she is standing on the similar place; he could pamper his spouse, deliver her favourite meals and feed her from his hand, however when she is requesting to have meals in his room, he’s denying. He says if she has drawback having meals on eating desk, he is not going to have meals in any respect. She says he should be having fun with insult her typically. He says he needed to sleep and get up early to punish Pulkit and convey Devi dwelling, however he is not going to try this now. She says he’s lacking Sai as she is sitting outdoors home, he likes pampering his spouse and feeding her from his palms, and so on. He asks her to cease. She says Sai shouldn’t be like she portrays herself and doesn’t wish to go away this home, else she would have already left. He says he doesn’t wish to hear something and simply is aware of that Sai did flawed by taking Devi away, let her sit outdoors home complete night time.

Bhavani yells at Ashwini that she introduced meals for Sai who made Devi eloped and bought her married to a servant’s son, she didn’t earn this meals to waste on a traitor. Ashwini says she spent complete life on this home tolerating all the pieces, however not anymore, Bhavani ought to return in; she didn’t utter something when Virat ship Sai out, however as a mom she can not see her baby being hungry. Usha says Ashwini is worried for them and introduced them meals, however they didn’t have it. Bhavani rudely yells at her to close up as she is nobody. Sai confronts her that she has drawback along with her and can’t insult Usha. Bhavani yells when Virat kicked her out of home, what’s she doing right here. Ashiwni says the place will she go from right here, she can not wander at night time, this home belongs to Bhavani however not the garden. Usha says allow us to go from right here. Sai says she is not going to go. Bhavani challenges she ought to wait and watch what she will do now.

Bhavani calls Virat and informs that Ashwini is feeding Sai. Virat walks to Ashwini and asks what’s she doing. Ashwini says a mom can not see her baby hungry, so she is attempting to feed her baby; Virat did flawed by sending Sai and Usha out of home, everybody supported him and she or he saved quiet, however now she can not try this; she cooked for household complete life and served them, if another person would have been in her place, they might have given her quite a lot of wage, she didn’t ask something in return and simply took a plate of meals, and so on. Virat asks her to inform Sai and Usha to get out of right here. Usha says they may go within the morning. Virat asks why not now, they need to have gone to Pulkit’s home by now. Pakhi yells that they may wait until morning to realize Pulkit’s sympathy. Sai confronts that she is going to return her insult with curiosity in the future; Pakhi is scary everybody towards her, however she is not going to do similar with Pakhi as a result of her Aaba’s good upbringing; god will punish Pakhi for her sins although. Pakhi complains Virat that sending Sai out of home was his and elders’ choice, however Sai is blaming her as an alternative. Sai says its a flawed choice. Virat says he doesn’t wish to see an individual who shouldn’t be associated him or his household. Sai says he ought to shut his eyes then as she she is not going to transfer from right here or he can shoot her as she is not going to go from right here alive.

Bhavani yells that Sai didn’t get peace after shattering their lives and even now conspiring towards them. Sai says Bhavani who conspired towards others her complete life is aware of about it greatest, she might imagine that she is not going to go from town with out taking revenge from them; let her know that there are individuals who can provide a befitting reply to her heinous acts; she is going to keep right here complete night time and if her courageous son thinks he can kick her out even from garden in direction of street, he’s considering proper as he’s highly effective, however he can not throw her from street. She exhibits her wrist to Virat and asks to carry it and throw her on street. He reminisces bringing bangles for her. Pakhi provokes Virat that Sai is difficult him and he’s standing silently. Usha confronts her that her husband shouldn’t be right here and she or he is scary another person’s husband, she is seeing Pakhi’s heinous acts since she got here on this home, Bhavani and others could help her acts although. Sai asks her to relax. Virat asks Ashwini once more to come back in. Ashwini says she is not going to go in till she feeds Sai. Sai says her type act could not go nicely along with her household, she is not going to have this meals or will return to this home once more.

Precap: Sai gathers neighbors and says Chavan Nivas deserves insult for ruining their daughter’s happiness. Virat warns that she is crossing her restrict and can repent. Sai says she is kicked out of home and never bothered about herself, however she is concerned about Devi and wishes neighbors’ assist to ensure Chavan household doesn’t hassle Devi.

