Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Chavan Family Opposes Sai Inviting Special Guests Uninformed

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Sai prepares feast for Devi and Pulkit with Ashwini’s help. Ashwini says they should inform family about her invitation. Sai says they will create drama when they see Devi and Pulkit, why should they tolerate the drama from now itself, let us conserve their energy till then. Ashwini says she is right and praises her for her concern for Chavan family. Sai asks if she was supporting her yesterday fearing she would leave the house. Ashwini gets emotional and says who wants her children to go away from her. Sai hugs and consoles her. Sonali with Karishma enters and asks what is happening. Sai asks Karishma if she came to take tea for family and offers her tea tray. Karishma tells Sonali that Bhavani suggested Pakhi to prepare lunch for family, maybe Sai reads Bhavani’s mind and planned to spoil her happiness. Sai asks Ashwini to be silent. Sonali takes tea tray and walks away with her.

Karishma walks to Bhavani and her puppets and happily describes today’s Sunday special menu. Sonali says she cannot cook lunch today as Sai and Ashwini are preparing feast and will not let her inside kitchen. Bhavani asks what are they up to and asks Ninad if Ashwini told her something. Ninad says she never tells him anything. Mohit returns with grocery bags. Bhavani asks what is it. Mohit says Sai ordered him to bring groceries. Omkar yells he doesn’t obey them and easily obeyed Sai. Ninad asks why did he bring so grocery, if he spent on it. Bhavani jokes that he doesn’t earn at all. Mohit says Virat gave him money. Sai walks to him and asks if he brought all the grocery. Karishma yells at her to inform her before sending Mohit to market as he never obeys her. Bhavani yells at her to shut up and in her usual rude ways asks Sai why is she preparing so much food and who permitted her. Sai says her husband and MIL know about it. Ninad yells that new generation is conspiring against them and old Aswhini will rule over them. Bhavani says don’t know about Ashwini, she is sure jungli mulgi Sai will create a new problem. Sai asks Mohit to note down a number for Bhavani. Bhavani asks whose number is this. Sai says eye specialist to get her eyes checked. Bhavani yells at her. Sai says she is of new generation but knows her morales well, she is preparing food for whole family and special guests. Ashwini walks and says Sai invited some special guests home. Bhavani yells who is Sai to invite guests without her permission and why did she spend Virat’s money, this kind of issue didn’t happen in their family till now.

Virat walks down, slips, and feels pain. Pakhi rushes to him before Sai and asks to give his hand. Virat says its okay. She says his caretaker is busy preparing food, so he should take her support. Virat says its okay and he means he doesn’t need her support. Sai signals Virat if he should come. He signals its okay and walks to her, leaving Pakhi jealous with ugly expressions. Ashwini asks Virat why did he come down. Virst says he came down smelling Sai’s prepared food. Ninad yells at him for spending on grocery. Pakhi yells he is supporting his wife in preparing special feast for her special guests. Virat says food is for also whole family. She asks why were they not informed about it. Virat says everyone can see Sai and Aayi cooking and Mohit bringing grocery. Pakhi yells Virat already 1 guest home. Sai says Pakhi must be thinking she felt bad, but she is not and is really a guest and will leave after Virat gets well. Bhavani yells will she really leave the house and asks Virat if Sai called cheap guests like her to create havoc at home. Virat says only Sai can inform them who the special guest it. Sai requests them to behave well with her guests even if they don’t like them. Bhavani yells what she thinks of herself, she wants to take house’s control within 24 hours of returning home.

Pakhi yells why is she misbehaving with elders. Sai tells her that aayi asked what is her problem, she knows she is Pakhi’s problem as Pakhi didn’t want her to meet Sai, coming home with him and take care of him at home. Pakhi stands fuming. Sai asks if she should bring some sweets to sweeten her bitter tongue. Virat reminds her that she should concentrate on cooking. Sai asks Bhavani’s puppets to get a smile on their faces as guests must becoming. Bhavani yells she is teaching them to smile. Ninad tells Virat that guests are more secret than his mission. Door bell rings. Sai reminds them to smile and opens door. Bhavani and puppets frown more in shock seeing Devi and Pulkit while Virat and Mohit get happy. Sai greets them in. Devi hugs her happily. Ashwini hugs Devi happily, says she is looking beautiful, and performs her nazar. Mohit says she is looking very beautiful, hugs her and says she is also looking happy and they are also happy seeing her happy. Ninad yells these are Sai’s special guests from whom this drama is created.

Precap: Bhavani yells at Sai to not follow her and get out of her room. Sai asks where is Devi’s child. Bhavani nervously says Devi doesn’t have any child. Sai asks why she is nervous then, truth cannot be hidden.

Update Credit to: MA