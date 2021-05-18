Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Ninad yells these are Sai’s special guests from whom this drama is created. Karishma tells that today Diwali will be celebrated in our house. They say blast. Pakhi looks at Virat. Virat goes to Sai and asks Pulkit to come inside. Pulkit nods. Virat tells that Pulkit and Tai are Sai’s special guest and she called him for the rasam. She says they were married since a few days. Sai asks Bhavani and Ninad to welcome them. Virat asks Pulkit to come inside and says you are most welcome. Kaku tells that she will not let her damad enter without the aarti. She asks Sai to bring the aarti. Sai says I will bring it. Devyani gets happy and stands with Pulkit. Virat says I will welcome both Tai and Pulkit. Devyani asks really? Virat says my one misunderstanding had blinded my mind and eyes and I couldn’t see your happiness, though I attended your wedding. He shows the aarti plate decorated by Sai and tells that she has done so much for you, but I couldn’t help her. He says he couldn’t even pull Pulkit’s ear and couldn’t asked him to take care of my Tai. He says when my Tai has come home, I will do all the rasams. Devyani says ok.

He does their aarti and hopes that they have forgiven her for his past mistakes. Devyani says when you came to my marriage, I was very afraid, but now as you are speaking well, I am liking it. Virat regrets his mistake. He pull Pulkit’s ear and asks him to be with his Tai always and take care of her. Kaku asks him to twist ear more. Pulkit promises to take care of her and keep her happiness. Devyani asks Virat to leave Pulkit’s ear. Virat asks her to pull his ear. She pulls Virat’s ear. Virat welcomes Devyani and Pulkit in the latter’s sasural. Bhavani fumes with anger. Pulkit tells Sai that he has brought sweets for everyone. Sai asks him to give to Aai, as she is elder of the house. Pulkit asks Ashwini kaku for blessings and asks her to take the sweets. Ashwini gets glad and emotional, tells Sai that she has realized that even she has her identity after she came in the house. She tells that she has given her precious gift, respect. She tells Pulkit that it was not needed. Pulkit says I came to my sasural for the first time. Karishma and other mother talk that they are racket and shuttle cock, whatever Sai tells is obeyed by Virat.

Pulkit asks Sai why did she prepare for lunch, as she has done so much for them already. Sai says just like you are damad, I am bahu of the house and I have done just normal preparations. Pakhi asks why are you doing the duty of a bahu when you had said that you have come here to take care of Virat. She says neither this is your family nor you are bahu of this house, then why are you fulfilling duty of a bahu. Sai says I accept that my memory is weak and asks if everyone’s memory is weak too. She reminds Pakhi that she has told everyone that she came home for her husband, whatever she has done today is for her husband. She says Virat sir has repentance that he couldn’t be the part of Devyani and Pulkit’s marriage, so she called them here for lunch, so that Virat gets free of this fuilt. Pakhi asks her not to say nonsense. Ashwini tells that Sai is Virat’s wife, so she is also a family member like you. She says the truth can’t change that Sai is bahu of this house and asks her to calm down. Sai asks Devyani and Pulkit to touch elders’ feet and take their blessings. Devyani refuses and says they want to separate Pulkit and me. Pulkit asks her to forget the past and tells that they shall take elders’ blessings. Devyani refuses. Sai says for me. Devyani says ok.

