Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Virat Realizes His Mistake – TMT Updates

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Sai will get Usha’s name signaling that Virat got here, so she leaves principal’s workplace, picks Usha’s name who informs that Damadji/Virat got here, and goes to satisfy Usha. Virat walks into principal’s workplace and says he got here with some necessary work. Vinayak brings Pulkit’s authentic paperwork and will get tensed seeing Virat. Virat checks paperwork and is shocked to see Devi’s title as Pulkit’s partner. He scrutinizes Vinayak who agrees that somebody bribed him to alter doc and pleads to not arrest him. He asks who bribed him. Vinayak says he doesn’t know his title however clicked his pic and reveals Omkar’s pic. Virat is shocked seeing Omkar’s pic and asks if he’s mendacity once more. Vinayak says he isn’t and that is the person who bribed him to point out pretend paperwork to Virat. Principal asks if Pulkit is in peril. Virat says no, however an harmless individual is struggling unnecessarily. Principal asks if he’s speaking about Sai, she had come right here a couple of minutes in the past tensed and is the one who uncovered Vinayak and this pretend drama. Virat feels responsible for disbelieving Sai and reminisces not listening to Sai’s plea and kicking her out of home.

Virat reaches Pulkit’s home. Pulkit says he got here finally. Devi sees Virat and defending Pulkit insists him to go in as Virat got here to arrest him. She requests Virat to not arrest Pulkit. Virat with teary eyes says he got here to apologize Pulkit jijaji as an alternative. Devi will get comfortable listening to Pulkit jijaji and holding his hand takes him to Pulkit and goes in to carry one thing. Virat tells Pulkit that he realized his mistake and got here to apologize him and Devi for troubling them, Pulkit adopted his relationship with Devi even after being away for thus a few years and he’s grateful to him for that, he noticed Pulkit’s actual paperwork simply someday in the past.

Devi returns with Pulkit’s ready sheera/sweets and feeding him asks how is it and provides field to offer it to Sai. Pulkit says he’ll maintain at all times Devi comfortable. Virat reveals how he didn’t belief Sai and kicked her out of home. Devi panics listening to that and shouts Viru is unhealthy and Sai is unhealthy. Pulkit asks her to settle down. Madhuri brings sweets for Virat. Devi stops her and says no person will discuss to Viru as he troubled Sai. Pulkit says let him communicate to Virat and asks how can he do that to Sai and asks the place is she now. He says he doesn’t know as she was sitting exterior home complete evening and went to varsity within the morning, don’t know the place she is now, perhaps she went again to Gadchiroli. Pulkit says he ruined Sai’s dream of changing into a physician and she or he doesn’t even have anybody in Gadchiroli now, choices are taken in anger are by no means proper. Devi asks Virat to go as he’s actually unhealthy. Virat pleads to talk to her and guarantees to carry again Sai house. Devi asks to not belief relations as they need to separate him from Sai, he ought to watch out for even Pakhi as she at all times interferes between him and Sai. Virat with teary eyes says he’ll attempt, he doesn’t know if Sai will return to him. Pulkit says she is going to.

Precap: Virat returns house. Pakhi asks why didn’t he carry Devi with him, Bhavani asks if he arrest traitor Pulkit, Sonali says Pulkit betrayed them. Virat says their very own member of the family betrayed them.

Replace Credit score to: MA