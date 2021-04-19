Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 19th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein nineteenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 19 April 2021 (19/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Newscast Dwell Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: nineteenth April 2021:(19/04/2021)

Learn Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 19 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Virat will get surprised watching Pulkit’s distinctive report. Virat watches the partner’s title is extraordinary. Devyani title consists.

He questions the person and that particular person uncovers anyone supplied him money to alter the data.

Virat mentioned who’s that? That particular person reveals the picture of the money supplier. Virat will get surprised watching Omkar’s {photograph}.

Virat understands his slip-up and tells on account of this phony report he submitted a colossal slip-up. That lady speaks would he communicate he’s discussing Sai? She commends Sai in view of her boldness.

Virat figures he doesn’t notice Sai will truly need to pardon him or not. She demonstrated her honesty but he misjudged her. Virat heads exterior and opinions how he offended Sai.

Virat makes an attempt to name Sai but he turns into extra acquainted with Sai’s phone is turned off. Virat goes to Pulkit’s house. Pulkit mentioned Virat he has come eventually. Devyani will get fretful. She stays amongst Virat and Pulkit.

She advises Pulkit to get inside as Virat can get them remoted. Virat tells he won’t seize Pulkit. He will get passionate and speaks he’s right here to apologize to Devyani and Pulkit. He calls Pulkit “Jijaji”. Devyani will get energized and strikes cheerfully as he known as Pulkit Jijaji. She takes Virat in her house.

Pulkit mentioned what happend abruptly that Virat won’t seize him. Virat speaks it was an amazing mix-up from his facet.

He tells to Pulkit that you simply averted Devyani for such a very long time but on the identical time you continued cherishing her. Devyani takes care of Seera to Virat talking Pulkit made it for her. Devyani will get some details about Sai.

She inquires as to for what cause hasn’t he come right here with Sai. Pulkit and Devyani get some details about Sai.

Devyani mentioned would she inform she is ok? She was not abused, proper? Virat opinions how he tossed Sai out of the home subsequent to calling her con artist? Devyani will get surprised. Devyani blows up and speaks Virat is extraordinarily horrible. Sai is appropriate. How is it doable that he would do that to her.

