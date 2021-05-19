Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sai Confronts Bhavani About Devyani’s Daughter

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 19th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Bhavani refuses to accept Pulkit and regards him just as a Servant. She blames him for trapping Devyani and married her with Sai’s help. Virat says whatever Sai and Pulkit had done is for Tai’s happiness. Bhavani says if they will tell me about my daughter’s happiness. She tells Virat that he has given enough liberty to Sai, that she called them for lunch. She says Sai does all the things which she is not supposed to do. She tells Pulkit that what he thought that they will bless him. She tells that she will purify her house with gangajal after he leaves and walks away from there. Ninad scolds Pulkit and asks if he doesn’t have shame to stay away from them. Omkar tells that he is not suitable for forgiveness. Devyani asks Sai if she saw how they behaved and insisted to go home. She cries. Virat says whatever Bhavani told was in anger.

Pulkit asks Devyani to see how Ashwini respected them and give them so much love. Ashwini asks Devyani to have food. Devyani refuses and insisted to go home. Sai tries to stop her from leaving. Pakhi asks Virat if his ideal wife gave him an idea then didn’t he think that drama will happen here. Virat says I had told Sai to inform the elders, but I don’t think that Sai has done any mistake by calling them here. Pakhi says you never see Sai’s mistake. She apologizes to Pulkit and requests him to go from there. Pulkit says you are right, we shall go from here. Sai asks Pulkit to make Devi understand. Virat asks him to wait, said that Pakhi said the thing at the wrong time, as they are family now. Devyani asks Sai to promise her that nobody will talk to her badly. Sai promises and asks Virat to take them inside. She goes to talk to Bhavani.

Bhavani asks how dare you to come here after doing so much drama. Sai brushes off her hand and tells that she came to talk to her. Bhavani says she has nothing to do with nonsense talks and people. Sai asks her not to tell that she has nothing to do with Devi and asks if she can’t see her happiness, Pulkit is taking care of her so well. Bhavani makes her go out of her house and tells her that neither you have any relation with me nor I have, asks her to stay away from her. She tries to close the door. Sai opens the door forcefully and asks where is Devyani’s child. Sonali gets bored sitting and thinks about what could be the title of this film. Ashwini asks her to be silent. Mohit asks Virat to go and see what they are talking about. Virat assures him that Sai will handle everything as she has the quality to do anything. Pakhi taunts Virat and says Sai can handle anyone, but her husband can’t handle her.

Ashwini tries to convince Devyani to have food and talks about abshagun. She asks Ninad to say. Ninad tells that abshagun happened when this girl married the Servant. Virat tells Ninad that he shall think before saying in anger, as the words leave an impression for life. He apologizes to Devyani. Devyani cries and insists to go home. Pulkit asks her to calm down. Sai goes inside Bhavani’s room and locks the door. She says I will go from here, but first tell me where is Devi Tai’s child. Bhavani says she has heard enough of her nonsense question and lecture. Sai asks her to tell. Bhavani says I just know that Devyani has no child. Sai asks then why are you feeling tensed and drank water. She asks what are you hiding? Bhavani says you are saying nonsense. She asks if she took Devyani’s words seriously and says she is mad and talks nonsense. She tells that Pulkit’s love is just for 4 days and then his love will turn into hatred, he can’t handle her. Sai says if he can handle her and give love to her all life. Bhavani says I can’t be happy with imagination and asks her to just wait and see. Sai asks her if Pulkit loves Devyani all life, then? Bhavani says it will not happen.

Sai says I am sure that Pulkit loves Devyani very much and I am sure that Devyani’s child is alive. Bhavani gets tensed. Sai says you can fool the family members, but not me. She says you are hiding a truth. Bhavani asks her to bet with her and asks her to begin searching devyani’s child who was never born. Sai says how can you be so stone-hearted being a mother and wants to bet with me. She says did you tell Pulkit that their child is born dead? Bhavani asks what she wants to say? Sai says I know that you had given Devi’s child to an orphanage. Bhavani asks her to think a thousand times before accusing her. Sai says Devi Tai had a daughter and shows her pic to her. She tells that this is the same girl whom you had given in the orphanage. She says their daughter is staying in a good family and going to school. She tells that she has proofs for her each word.

Precap: Bhavani gets tensed. Sai tells the sayings that a mother can't be a bad mother. Devyani tells Pulkit that they shall go home. Sai says you can't go without having food. Devyani refuses. Bhavani comes there to stop Devi.



