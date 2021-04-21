Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Virat Exposes Omkar – TMT Updates

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Virat informs household that he had gone to Sai’s school to reverify Pulkit’s official doc and came upon that somebody bribed school employees to alter the doc, its none apart from his Omi/Omkar kaka. Bhavani thinks Sai couldn’t discover out reality, however Omkar will blurt out entire reality, what shall she do now. Virat insists Omkar to inform why he did such a heinous act; if Vinayak had not clicked Omkar’s pic, he wouldn’t have believed it. Bhavani will get tensed considering if Omkar will take her title. Ninad asks Omkar what is that this. Sonali asks why did he bribe school employees to tamper Pulkit’s doc. Bhavani yells that Omkar forgot that he’s trustworthy police officer Nagesh Chavan’s brother and IPS officer Virat Chavan’s brother, why did he do such a heinous act. Omkar (who himself is a small constable) says he didn’t desire a servant’s sorry marry his niece. Bhavani alerts at Ninad. Virat claps and says he can’t even suppose in his dream that he would stoop so low. Omkar tries to elucidate. Virat says now he’ll reply solely his query and asks if he knew that Sai was proper, Pulkit was not a betrayer, there isn’t a girl named Sangeeta Deshpande; he was blindly trusting his household that he may belief Sai that one in every of relations wrote that letter. He asks who wrote it. Pakhi will get tensed that Virat will discover out that she wrote that letter. Bhavani blames Omkar and asks to simply accept that he wrote that letter. He tries to talk, however seeing her sign accepts that he wrote that letter. Sonali says she is ashamed to be such a unsuitable man’s son. Mohit says baba was making an attempt to show her distinction between unsuitable and proper, however he himself is unsuitable. Shivani additionally feels ashamed of Omkar and asks him to go and apologize Sai and convey her again residence. Ashwini says she nonetheless can’t consider that Omkar can do that, her daughter is struggling due to her and don’t know the place she is now.

Sai in Gadchiroli cries reminiscing her Aaba’s love for her. She kisses Aaba’s pic and asks him to organize her favourite modak and serve her. Pari presents her favourite modak which her mom Kusum ready. Sai says she doesn’t w ant to. Usha asks her to style Kusum’s ready modak. Sai thanks Kusum mausi and says she doesn’t wish to now, she’s going to exit now to get away from Usha’s worries. Usha thinks if Virat came upon reality or not.

Ashwini repeatedly questions Omkar why did he try this. Omkar says Devyani is his elder brother’s daughter and its his obligation to take care of her betterment in his brother’s absence. Virat says for one particular person’s betterment, he can’t wreck different’s lives; he as a substitute tried to additionally wreck his personal niece’s life. Ninad says Omkar did unsuitable, however Devi and Pulkit’s marriage occurred even together with his resistance. Sonali pleads Virat to forgive his kaka. Bhavani says Virat won’t put his kaka in jail only for a small situation. Virat says he was about to arrest harmless Pulkit, warned Sai not to consider Devi and Pulkit’s marriage, and even kicked Sai out of home due to Omkar and says she is saying its only a small situation. Ashwini asks Omkar if Ninad didn’t learn about this situation as each brothers by no means conceal something from one another. Ninad yells to cease taking revenge from him, Omkar didn’t inform him fearing he would cease him; asks Virat to elucidate Ashwini. Virat says Devi was very completely happy and even Pulkit, Pulkit takes care of Devi rather a lot; he has seen Devi smiling, however by no means completely happy like that; she doesn’t wish to return to this home now.

Bhavani says she has seen the world altering; she tried to cease Pulkit and Devi’s marriage, so Pulkit will act as caring for Devi, quickly he’ll kill kick out Devi and go away her in sorrows. Ashwini asks why don’t she belief Virat that Pulkit is an efficient man and never a traitor; Sai repeatedly advised identical as she noticed love for Devi in Pulkit’s eyes. Bhavani yells that even when Ashwini is a final particular person on earth, she won’t take her recommendation; she is nervous for her daughter, what if Pulkit makes Devi pregnant and ransacks her. Virat asks her to cease. Bhavani (ready for her likelihood) asks Virat to suppose earlier than stopping Bhavani as Devi was younger and mentally secure earlier, however now has modified and if Pulkit stops loving her and ransacks her. Virat asks why she thinks its necessary to opine in the whole lot; when he’s saying he met them and noticed them completely happy, why can’t she consider it; he calls her mature doesn’t imply he’s immature and can’t distinction between true and faux happiness. She apologizes him and says she shouldn’t intrude between household points and opine. Ninad says she is elder bahu and has proper to opine. Virat says that won’t change reality, he’ll go to Gadchiroli to apologize Sai and convey her again residence. Ashwini will get completely happy listening to that whereas Bhavani and her puppets get tensed.

Precap: Virat reaches Gadhiroli and apologizes Sai to forgive him and return residence as reality and flower scent can’t be hidden for lengthy, he is aware of reality now and got here to apologize her.

