Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update: Bhavani Frees Pulkit With A Wicked Plan – Telly Updates

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 29th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
Sai thanks Virat for showing her way and climbs tree. Ashwini prays god to protect Sai. Ninad calls Bhavani and informs that Dadu didn’t send message and didn’t demand 1 crore. Bhavai says that means Sai sent them that message and planned to follow them. Omkar says they didn’t see Sai following them. Bhavani says they didn’t see a lot more, Sai saw messages and purposefully left phone on terrace to fool them. Ninad asks what will they do now. Bhavani says she will do whatever she has to now and they will not do anything.
Sai notices car movement in jungle and thinks she should follow Ninad and Omkar’s car route as kidnappers must have kept Puilkt there. She reaches the spot and doesn’t find Pulkit there, thinks already did something to Pulkit, and angrily thinks of confronting Bhavani directly. She calls Bhavani who yells at her for going out of house at night; she asks where is Pulkit. Bhavani says how will she know, she should return home as Virat is returning home and if he doesn’t find her at home, how will he react; she is not that cruel to let Virat kick her out of house. Sai asks not to worry about her and worry about what will happen next. Bhavani prases herself that she cannot understand herself, then how will Sai understand her. Madhuri calls Sai and asks if she found any clue. Sai says she reached the spot where Pulkit is kept hostaged. Madhuri asks if she found Pulkit here. Sai says no. Door bell rings, Madhuri opens door and is shocked to find Pulkit lying near door tied. She frees him and wakes him up and informs Sai that Pulkit returned home. Pulkit speaks and asks not to worry as he returned home safely. She says she is happy to know he returned home safely, asks him to rest, and thinks how did he return home safely.
Ninad and Omkar return to Bhavani. Bhavani informs that she left Pulkit. Omkar says they didn’t even frighten Pulkit much. Bhavani says their goal is reached, now Pulkit will dare not even think of Devi. Omkar says but.. Bhavani says if Sai had seen Pulkit tied, she would have found evidence against them and they would have been caught. Ninad asks if she is sure Sai went to jungle. Bhavani says Sai called her and clearly asked where is Pulkit. Omkar asks what if Sai finds out evidence. Bhavani says without proof, Sai cannot prove anything. Sai meets Pulkit and says she will inform Virat what his family did to Pulkit while he was in training camp. Pulkit says he sent her those messages. She asks kidnapper sent them. Bhavani says Sai doesn’t have message proof as Dadu deleted them. Omkar asks what if Pulkit tells truth. Bhavani says he doesn’t have any proof. Pulkit tells Sai that she cannot prove anything without proof. Sai says she doesn’t have to prove anything as Virat will find proof and send them to jail. Pulkit says Virat did so much to her, if she wants to separate Virat from his family. Sai says Virat has right to know what his family did. Pulkit says Virat will not respect his elders after knowing truth and his life will change. Bhavani says Virat will never trust Pulkit as Pulkit has just seen Dadu and not them, so he doesn’t have any proof against them.
Pulkit tells Sai that he doesn’t want to send the people to jail who did him favor, Kaka saheb brought an orphan home and educated him, Bhavani Kaku didn’t utter anything and supported him; he is just sad that Bhavani kept his wife in pain. Sais says even he suffered by getting kidnapped and being tortured. Pulkit says Bhavani’s intention was just to keep Devi away from him, kidnapper had already told that Bhavani didn’t intent to kill him, Bhavani rescued him and spoke to him. Bhavani says by now Sai would have found out that Pulkit is freed and must have gone to meet him. Omkar asks what if Sai tells truth to Virat. Bhavani says Virat will not believe without proof and considers Pulkit a liar. Puilkit asks Sai to promise him not to inform Virat about all this. Sai asks how will he reunite with Devi then. He says only she can and he is confident on her; he wants her to bring Devi back as he wants his wife and daughter’s mother back, he wants to marry Devi again and complete his family. Sai promises him that she will not inform anyone about it, not even Virat, and promises to reunite him and Devi.
Next morning, Ashwini still waiting for Sai thinks where is this girl and why didn’t she return home yet. Door bell rings. She thinks Sai came and worried for her opens door. She is shocked to see Virat who smiles and touches her feet.
Precap: Virat plays holi with Sai.
Update Credit to: MA