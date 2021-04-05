ENTERTAINMENT

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sai Makes Devi Escape From Home – Telly Updates

Sai is about to leave home with Devi when Bhavani walks in and asks what is she doing here alone. Sai sees Devi hiding. Bhavani taunts if she thinks there is some Mr. India hiding whom she can watch with red tinted glass. Sai says she didn’t say that. Bhavani taunts her more and warns to stay at home until holi finishes and not come out. Sai asks her not to worry as she will not attend holi celebration. Sonali walks in and informs that Barkha is going and wants to meet her. Bhavani says she will bring shagun money and silver coin for Barkha and goes to her room. Sonali goes back. Sai sees Devi hiding behind sofa. Devi says she saw her gandi/bad aayi, so she hid. Sai takes her towards back door.

Chavan family chats with Barkha. Barkha gifts her gift. Barkha says she doesn’t need it this year. Bhavani says she entertained them, so she should keep it and return next year. Sai sees back door closed. Devi sadly asks if she will not marry Pulkit. Sai says she will marry Pulkit today for sure and says they have to go out via front door. She takes her out via holi celebration venue and seeing family busy with guests give pot to Devi to cover her face and asks to follow her. They crawl wearing pots. Inebriated Virat sees pots moving and informs Sunny. Sunny says they are not moving. He then sees pots moving again and says he is heavily inebriated. They both laugh. Devi gets sad seeing her family and asks Sai if she will not come here again, she will remember Veeru and Ashwini as they love her a lot. Sai says she need not worry as family will accept her and Pulkit’s wedding once they are married. She takes her out and calls cab driver who informs that he is stuck in traffic due to holi celebrations. She asks him to come soon and walks fast. Devi asks her to walk slowly as she is coming out of house after a long time. Sai agrees and hopes nobody sees them.

Ninad tells Omkar that they should see off Barkha. Omkar agrees. Jealous Sonali fumes on him. Bhavani asks Virat to drop Barkha till her car. He accompanies Barkha. Barkha says she felt good dancing with him. He says he remembered Samrat a lot today. Barkha says she saw him and Samrat dancing since years, but today she was very happy seeing him dancing with Sai, he should keep Sai happy always as she is very good and from her town Gadchiroli. Devi gets tired walking and sits. Sai pleads to get up as someone will see them. Virat sees off Barkha and notices Sai. Cab comes, and Sai gets into car with Devi and leaves. Virat thinks if he is imagining Sai everywhere are he coudln’t express his love for Sai.

Pakhi’s parents visit Chavan’s late and greet them. Bhavani says they came very late. Pakhi sees them and happily hugs and wishes them happy holi. Bhavani asks family to freshen up and asks Pakhi to take care of her parents. Inebriated Sunny asks Virat if he enjoyed dancing with Sai. Virat says he couldn’t propose Sai because of his bhang. Sunny gives him water. Virat reminisces trying to kiss Sai and thinks if she got angry because of his act and went away. He goes to Sai’s room and searches her in bathroom and not hearing her thinks she must be in kitchen and he will go there and tell her I love you. He talks to himself seeing his image in mirror.

Pulkit ready as groom waits for Devi and fears Devi’s family would create problem again, hence he sent Harini out to keep her away from all this. Virat continues searching Sai.

Precap: Virat asks family if they saw Sai.
Shailesh informs that he saw Sai with Devi going in cab. Pakhi says Sai must have taken Devi to Pulkit. Virat says if Sai has taken wrong step, he doesn’t know what will he do to her.

Update Credit to: MA

