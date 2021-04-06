Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 6th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – Firstpostofindia

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 6th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 6 April 2021 (06/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 6th April 2021:(06/04/2021)
Read Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 6 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Sai and Devyani show up at the wedding scene which is delightfully enhanced. Mohit gives Virat’s telephone to him.
Pulkit tells thanks to Sai for satisfying her guarantee, he tells he was apprehensive in the event that she could bring Devyani here or not. Sai gets a call from Virat. Ashwini advises Usha to search for Sai. Shivani tells Devyani is likewise absent from her room.
Bhavani advises it is conceivable that Sai took Devyani with her. Virat tells Sai will not do as such without educating anybody.
Virat inquires as to whether she saw Sai or Devyani anyplace? Pakhi’s dad tells we saw Sai and Devyani heading off to someplace in a taxi. Pulkit reveals to Devyani she is looking amazing actually like bygone eras.
He discloses to her I have done every one of the courses of action of marriage very much like you needed. Sai discloses to Devyani she doesn’t need to stress over anything. Devyani inquires as to whether this is a fantasy? Sai tells this is your fantasy which is getting satisfied today.
Virat figures where can Sai take Devyani? Bhavani reveals to Virat watch Sai has took Devyani out without illuminating anybody. Ninad enlightens when the discussion is regarding Sai Virat will not utter a word.
Sonali advises who is Sai to meddle in Devyani’s life? Ashwini advises it is conceivable Sai took Devyani to the clinic. Pakhi discloses to I think there is an off-base thing. Bhavani advises Ashwini would you actually like to agree with your girl in-law’s stance? Sonali tells this isn’t a misstep it is wrongdoing.
Virat advises it is more significant for us to think about where are Sai and Devyani. Pakhi discloses to I think Sai took Devyani to Pulkit. Virat tells Sai can never conflict with me.
Pakhi reveals to Sai just tunes in to herself and she tested everybody that nobody can prevent her from getting Devyani hitched to Sai. Ashwini tells initially let us discover where is Sai. Pakhi enlightens today we are stressed concerning Devyani more than Sai.
