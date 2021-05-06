Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Virat Eager To Meet Sai

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Ashwini at home prays god to protect Virat and she will perform nirjala virat/waterless fast till Virat gets out of danger. Bhavani with her puppet Omkar and Sonali says if she wants to show that only she is worried for Virat, they are also worried and are sure that Virat will be fine soon. Sonali says there is no need for fasting. Bhavani asks Sonali to feed water and some food to Ashwini. Sonali agrees and offers water to Ashwini. Ashwini says she will not have water until Virat gets well. Sonali requests. Mohit with Ninad returns home and informs Ashwini that Virat’s operation was successful and doctor told he is out of danger and will get conscious by tomorrow morning. Ashwini gets happy hearing, but continues her nirjala vrat. Karishma asks if they are here, who is with Virat, then says Pakhi is with Virat then. Bhavani says they did good as Pakhi will take good care of Virat. Ashwini confronts Mohit and Ninad for leaving Virat with Pakhi.

Sai wakes up from sleep reminiscing rejecting Virat’s call and seeing Virat’s news on TV, she cries and prays god for Virat’s safety. Pakhi wiggles Virat’s hair and backs off reminiscing Ashwini warning her that Virat belongs to only Sai. They both look at moon via window. Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Me..plays in the background. In the morning, Virat opens eyes and is surprised to see Sai in sitting smilingly in front of him. He asks what is she doing here. She says why is he surprised, who else will be with him than his wife; asks she is angry on herself that he called her repeatedly before going on mission and she didn’t pick his call; whatever happened between them was wrong, so he should promise her that he will not fight with her and will not kick her out of house. He asks that means she forgave him. She says yes. He holds her hand and asks if she really forgave him. She asks if she should write it down. He sits and IV drip bottle falls down. He then realizes that he is holding Pakhi’s hand instead. She makes him sleep back and says thank god he got conscious. He withdraws his hand and asks where is Sai. She says Sai is not here and she is with him since last night instead. He asks why did she stay here. She says as a friend, it was her duty to take care of him and she doesn’t have any bad intention. He says he is fine now and is not a kid who needs care, asks where are others. She says only few members can stay in hospital, so she stayed back and they all went home; they will be coming in sometime. He asks if Sai had come here. She reminisces Ninad yelling at Sai and Sai’s befitting reply and stand silently. Virat insists to tell if Sai had come or not. She says yes she had come. He feels happy hearing that and says she must have asked Sai to return. Pakhi yells that she took care of him whole night without sleeping and he is alleging her instead; Sai had come here when he was unconscious.

He asks her to give his phone as he needs to talk to Sai. He switches on phone and seeing Sai’s many missed calls tries to call her, but finds no network. He asks Pakhi to go from here and not trouble herself as she is neither a doctor nor nurse. She says she will not go until he gets well. He says its not good if she stays here and he already told her its not good to stay with him when Samrat and Sai are not here, she is his elder brother’s wife and they need to respect their relationship. She asks if he would have said same to Sai. He asks why she always compares herself to Sai, she should stop that as she will find Sai always important to him than her; being educated and mature, she should understand this. She says she understood and walks away saying he shouldn’t teach her what to do. Officer Patkar returns and thanks god that Virat is fine. Virat asks how is Patil. Patkar says Patil is fine and he is alive because of Virat. Virat says its one soldier’s duty to save another soldier. Patkar says when he was unconscious, Nishikant spoke to Sai and she got afraid and was crying hearing about him. Virat gets happy hearing that and thanks him. Patkar leaves. Virat calls Sai and hopes she comes to meet him soon as he cannot wait more.

Sai reaches hospital and asks a doctor about Virat’s room and his condition. Pakhi informs family that Virat is conscious now and is talking. Family rejoices. Ashwini thanks god and drinks water. Ninad informs Pakhi that he will send Mohit with food and essential items. Pakhi sees Sai walking towards Virat’s room and stops her.

Precap: Pakhi yells Sai that she is selfish and cannot take care of Virat, she should go from here when Virat hasn’t asked her to stay back. Sai says Virat didn’t ask her to go, so Virat should tell Pakhi if she should stay here or not. Virat looks at Pakhi.

Update Credit to: MA