Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Pakhi Fails To Stop Sai From Meeting Virat

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Pakhi stops Sai from entering Vairat’s hospital room and yells if she doesn’t have shame at all, why did she return after creating such a big drama last night, she should leave right now. Sai asks if she has amnesia. Pakhi shouts to stop her rubbish. Sai says she is not and they should get her treated by a good doctor as she forgot last night’s discussion that she Virat will decide whether he will meet her or not. Pakhi yells that she is there to take care of Virat and when Sai wants to become a big doctor, she should have some commonsense not to stress a patient and let him rest. Sai says she knows what she has to do and doesn’t need Pakhi’s suggestion or permission. Pakhi says neither Virat nor Chavan family wants her to enter hospital and create new trouble in Virat’s life. Sai says let Virat himself say that. Pakhi yells why did she send Virat back when he came to take her back, she lost her last chance or saving her relationship. Sai warns to stop her nonsense she came here to meet Virat and not go to Chavan Nivas, she will not go from here without meeting Virat.

Virat hears Sai’s voice. Sai warns Pakhi that this is hospital and not Chavan Nivas to show her selfish behavior, she cannot stop her from meeting Virat. Pakhi stops her again and says she took care of Virat whole night and will not let her near Virat. Sai says only a wife has right to take care of her husband and her shouting doesn’t change the fact that she is Virat’s wife even today and not Pakhi. Pakhi stands fuming. Sai asks if she wants to argue more or let her meet her husband. Virat calls Sai coughing. Sai rushes towards door, and Pakhi stops her again. Virat walks towards door with great difficulty calling Sai. Sai asks if she didn’t hear Virat is calling her. Pakhi doesn’t let her even then. Virat falls down. Sai hears sound and pushing Pakhi away runs into Virat’s room and helps him get back on bed. Pakhi tries to enter room, but nurse stops her and asks her to fill patient form. Pakhi unwillingly walks away with her.

Sai wipes Virat’s tears and looks at him with teary eyes. Virat thanks her. She asks why did he wake up and does what he likes without listening to anyone, wipes her tears and with a smile asks how is he. He says he wasn’t fine till now, but after seeing her, he will be fine. She holding his hand says she was worried seeing his mission news and above that bad dream. He asks which dream. She says bad dreams should be forgotten, she is very happy that god saved him and she doesn’t need anything else. He asks if she prayed god for his safety. She asks why is he asking this. He says he thought it wouldn’t affect her. She says why he thinks so, what he thinks of her. He says she is brave and sensitive girl just like a coconut, hard from outside and soft from inside, coughs. She asks if she looks like a coconut to him and offers him water. He repeats. She asks him to rest nnow. He holding her hand pulls her near him. Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar me..title track plays in the background. Sai also holds back his hand reciprocating his love for her.

Pakhi enters and seeing that gets jealous and says Sai forcefully walked in while she was busy filling a form. Virat says he asked her to call Sai, then why is she saying this. Pakhi says family elders don’t want him to meet Sai. Sai says she knows elders and Pakhi don’t want her to meet Virat, but she came here to take care of Virat; she is thakful for Pakhi’s help and Pakhi can leave now. Pakhi says she took care of Virat as she is part of Chavan family and her family ordered her to take care of Virat, she is also worried for Virat as a friend and has right on him, so why she is thanking her. Sai says Pakhi forgot that this is hospital and they should let patient recover peacefully. Pakhi yells one who spoils peace is talking about peace, Sai should go from here and let her take care of Virat. Virat says he doesn’t have any problem with Sai’s stay.

Sai says why would she come here if she doesn’t want to take care of Virat, she didn’t come to watch his face and thinks he is not handsome that she cannot keep her eyes off his face. Virat asks if he is not handsome. Sai says he is normal handsome and not a celebrity kind of handsome. He says handsome is handsome. She says there is a difference, normal handsome means so so like him and celebrity handsome means very charming. Virat says she never came to his college, girls were made behind him. Sai says he is right as she was in school when he was in college. He asks if she means she is much younger than her. Sai says she is. Pakhi jealous of their jovial conversation yells that Sai is not a kid and they both are behaving like kids. She asks Virat if he cannot see that Sai is speaking nonsense and not letting him rest. Virat says they speak similarly always; if she thinks this is argument, then what will she say if they really argue. Pakhi asks why is he supporting Sai who is irritating him even this situation. He says he knows Sai and she never irritates him, though Pakhi may feel like that. Pakhi asks Sai when she told she will not stay with Virat if he doesn’t ask her, then why don’t she go. Sai says Virat didn’t ask her to go and wants her to take care of him. Pakhi says Sai is trying to get back into Virat’s life, but that is not possible now as Sai used to misbehave with elders and with her absence family is in peace, so Virat should order Sai to go. Virat says if someone has to go from here, its Pakhi. Sai asks him to tell Pakhi clearly that he wants her to stay, only then Pakhi will understand. He says if that is the case, he doesn’t have any problem if Sai wants to take care of him. Pakhi shatters hearing that.

Precap: Pakhi asks Virat that if he forgot that Sai didn’t forgive him yet. Virat says he didn’t and says Sai made him many calls when he was on mission and hopes Sai didn’t take this decision pitying on him.

