Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sai Performs Pulkit and Devyani’s Wedding Rituals – Telly Updates

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
Virat with his team reaches Pulkit’s house and knocks door. He finds it locked. Neighbor informs that Pulkit and Madhavi went out and looking at their dresses looked like they were going to wedding. Virat asks if they saw Pulkit’s wife anytime. She says he stays only with his sister Madhuri and daughter Harini, but who knows what happens between closed doors. He asks if she knows about Sangeeta Deshpande. She says she is hearing this name for the first time. He thinks his doubt is right, only Pulkit knows about Sangeeta Deshpande.
Sai gets ready for Pulkit and Devi’s wedding and hopes Ashwini and Virat will understand and forgive her. Ashwini tells Shivani that Sai didn’t even inform where she is going. Sonali shows Sangeeta’s burnt letter to Bhavani which she found in kitchen dustbin. Shivani asks who must have done this. Omkar says obviously Sai must have stolen letter and burnt it to erase proof. Saloni backs him and provokes Bhavani. Bhavani says its all Sai’s plan.
Pulkit enters wedding venue on horse with baratis. Devi dances happily seeing that. Sai gets happy seeing her dancing. Devi says let us go and watch from near. Pulkit’s friend asks to come and welcome baraat. Devi hopes her bad aayi is not here and requests Sai to become her aayi and welcome Pulkit. Madhuri also insists. Virat sees Sai’s phone switched off and asks technician to find out this phone number’s last location. Sai performs Pulkit’s aarti and washes his feet according to ritual. His friend says he is lucky to get a MIL/saas younger than his wife. Pulkit touches Sai’s feet and thanks her for her help. Sai says she was her aaba’s little girl till now, but now she became bother mother and ML and Aaba must be happily looking at her from heaven. Madhuri also praises Sai. Technician informs that Sai’s last location is at Pawni Lawnce where functions happen. Virat thinks Pakhi was right.
Pulkit and Devi’s wedding rituals start. Sai Madhuri draw curtain between them for antarpat ritual. Devi jumps and tries to look at Pulkit. Pandit scolds her. Guest stops him. Antar pat ritual finishes, varmala/garland exchange ritual starts. They exchange garlands. Sai prays god to protect Devi’s happiness and shower his blessings on Devi and Pulkit always and make sure Virat doesn’t react here till wedding finishes. Pandit then calls bride’s parents for kanyadan ritual. Pulkit says only Sai came from Devi’s side, so she will perform kanyadaan. Sai performs kanyadan ritual.
Bhavani fumes in front of her puppets that Sai dared to take away her daughter. Pakhi asks her to calm down. Bhavani asks her to call Virat and find out where Sai took Devi. Virat continues driving towards wedding venue and sees still 8 km are left.
Pandit asks groom to put mangalsutra in bride’s neck. Devi stops Pulkit, asks Sai to get her purse, and taking out Sai’s gifted locket asks Pulkit to fix it in mangalsutra and put it in her neck so that she remembers Sai always. He does same. Pandit asks him to apply sindhoor in bride’s hairline. He does same. Guests discuss bride is so pretty. Sai performs gatbandhan ritual next. Devi and Pulkit perform pheras. Sai prays god not to send Virat here till wedding finishes. Virat reaches venue. Pakhi calls him and asks if he is fine as he left home in anger, if he found out Devi and Sai’s location. He says they are in Pavani Lawnce. She says weddings happen there. He says he is going to stop wedding. Pakhi informs Bhavani and other puppets same. Bhavani says she with Omkar and Ninad will go there and teach Pulkit a lesson and asks Pakhi to stay at home. Ninad says they will decide how to punish Sai. Pakhi says there is no need for that as Virat must have already thought about it. Sai gets tensed seeing Virat coming.
Precap: Pulkit and Devi’s wedding finishes.
Bhavani challenges that Pulkit will be punished the way he was punished in the past.
Virat says he will arrest Puikit for luring a mentally unstable woman and marrying her.
Sai protects Pulkit and Devi.
