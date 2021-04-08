ENTERTAINMENT

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – Firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8 April 2021 (08/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On With Us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Friday

Current Begin Update: 8th April 2021: (08/04/2021)

Read Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Virat said about Sangita to the neighbors and discovers they know nothing about her. Sonali tells we discovered Sangita’s letter copied in the kitchen. Ninad tells Sai did this.

Omkar advises she did this to consume the demonstrate against Pulkit. Bhavani tells Sai did this when we were playing Holi outside. Pulkit accompanies his Baraat and music. Devyani gets energized on watching Pulkit on pony and moves in satisfaction. Devyani tells my mom isn’t here so who will invite Pulkit? She requests that Sai do it .

Madhuri additionally tells this marriage is conceivable simply because of you so you should invite Pulkit.

Virat advises the expert to discover the last area of Sai’s telephone. Sai does Pulkit’s Aarti and invites him. She does the customs as Pulkit’s mother by marriage. Pulkit gets passionate and contacts Sai’s feet, he tells today you invited me like a relative so I am fulfilling my obligation as a child-in-law. Madhuri tells your family and Virat ought to gain from you.

Sai figures what might occur if Virat comes to here. The specialist discloses to Sai’s number was dynamic fifteen minutes prior in Pawni hold up. Pulkit and Devyani’s marriage start.

Pulkit discloses to Devyani let us complete the customs now. Panditji advises to trade festoons. Devyani recollects her marriage in the sanctuary with Pulkit. Pulkit tells today we are wedding again so nobody can isolate us, today our considerable delay is at long last finished. Pulkit and Devyani trade laurels.

Sai appeals to God for Devyani’s hapiness. Sai approaches for Devyani’s kanyadaan. Bhavani tells Sai fled with my little girl even after Virat disclosing to her not to, she advises Pakhi to call Virat and inquire as to whether he discovered where are Sai and Devyani. Sai fears Virat may be coming here whenever.

Devyani advises Pulkit to stop when he is going to put mangal sutra around her neck. She gives the accessory Sai gave her and requests that Pulkit put it around her neck. Pulkit makes her wear the mangal sutra and puts sindoor on her forehead. Sai does Pulkit and Devyani’s Gatbandhan and they begin taking feras.

Next-Day Show Update: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 9th April 2021 Written Update

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
756
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
756
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
751
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
727
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
722
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
681
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
646
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
608
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
603
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top