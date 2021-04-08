Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – Firstpostofindia

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8 April 2021 (08/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 8th April 2021: (08/04/2021)
Read Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Virat said about Sangita to the neighbors and discovers they know nothing about her. Sonali tells we discovered Sangita’s letter copied in the kitchen. Ninad tells Sai did this.
Omkar advises she did this to consume the demonstrate against Pulkit. Bhavani tells Sai did this when we were playing Holi outside. Pulkit accompanies his Baraat and music. Devyani gets energized on watching Pulkit on pony and moves in satisfaction. Devyani tells my mom isn’t here so who will invite Pulkit? She requests that Sai do it .
Madhuri additionally tells this marriage is conceivable simply because of you so you should invite Pulkit.
Virat advises the expert to discover the last area of Sai’s telephone. Sai does Pulkit’s Aarti and invites him. She does the customs as Pulkit’s mother by marriage. Pulkit gets passionate and contacts Sai’s feet, he tells today you invited me like a relative so I am fulfilling my obligation as a child-in-law. Madhuri tells your family and Virat ought to gain from you.
Sai figures what might occur if Virat comes to here. The specialist discloses to Sai’s number was dynamic fifteen minutes prior in Pawni hold up. Pulkit and Devyani’s marriage start.
Pulkit discloses to Devyani let us complete the customs now. Panditji advises to trade festoons. Devyani recollects her marriage in the sanctuary with Pulkit. Pulkit tells today we are wedding again so nobody can isolate us, today our considerable delay is at long last finished. Pulkit and Devyani trade laurels.
Sai appeals to God for Devyani’s hapiness. Sai approaches for Devyani’s kanyadaan. Bhavani tells Sai fled with my little girl even after Virat disclosing to her not to, she advises Pakhi to call Virat and inquire as to whether he discovered where are Sai and Devyani. Sai fears Virat may be coming here whenever.
Devyani advises Pulkit to stop when he is going to put mangal sutra around her neck. She gives the accessory Sai gave her and requests that Pulkit put it around her neck. Pulkit makes her wear the mangal sutra and puts sindoor on her forehead. Sai does Pulkit and Devyani’s Gatbandhan and they begin taking feras.
