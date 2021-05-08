Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Virat And Sai’s Emotional Conversation

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 8th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Virat asks Pakhi to go home as she is there since last night. Pakhi says he himself kicked Sai out of house and after his repeated apologizes, she didn’t forgive him; did he forget that. Virat says he never forgot anything and its his mitake and not Sai’s, how can Sai forgive him after his big sins, but now after hearing about his mission and coming to meet him, he believes Sai forgave him. Sai nods yes. Virat hopes she didn’t forgive him pitying on him. Sai says not at all, she came here after knowing his change of heart. She tells Pakhi that she can stay here if she wants, but I will take care of Virat. Vriat smiles at her. Pakhi (unable to show any expression) says if she cannot be with Virat, there is no use of staying here.

Doctor walks in and asks how is Mr Chavan feeling. Virat says much better. Doctor says he is lucking that he has such a caring wife who stood beside him whole night and took care of him, his speedy recovery is because of his wife, pointing at Sai. Virat says Sai is his wife and not Pakhi and she is also studying medicine. Doctor says then he looks fresh with her arrival and giving medicine to Sai asks to feed him whenever he feels pain, walks away asking him to take rest. Sai asks Pakhi why didn’t she inform doctor that Sai is his wife. Sai tells Pakhi that she already told her yesterday to inform doctor about it and see whom he lets to stay with Virat. Virat tells Pakhi that she should realize that Sai is his wife and she should go from here and rest at home. Sai asks Virat to tell Pakhi one last time that if he wants her to stay here or not as Pakhi told she doesn’t have any problem if he asks her to stay here. Virat holding Sai’s hand says he wants to hold her here to take care of him. Pakhi frustrated says she will never forget her insult he made in front of Sai. Virat asks when a husband wants his wife to take care of him, how is she insulted. She walks away fuming looking at Virat holding Sai’s hand.

Virat says he cannot understand what is Pakhi’s problem, what does she need. Sai says there is nothing to understand here, Pakhi wants to send her out and herself take care of him. She asks him to rest as she has to give him medicine on time and check his regular progress. He laughs. She asks why is he laughing. He says laughter is the best medicine. She asks not to laugh much or else she will call Pakhi. He stops laughing and tires to sit. She raises his bed. He says she is intelligent. She says its common sense. He extends his hand towards water glass. She feeds him water smilingly.

Pakhi returns home crying. Sonali asks what happened to her. Bhavani asks if Virat is fine. Ninad says when she told Virat is fine, why did she return home. Ashwini tensed asks if Virat is fine. Karishma asks if Virat’s wound is infect or due to bullet staying long in his body, he cannot recover or.. Sonali asks if she is a doctor. Ashwini asks Pakhi why did she come home leaving Virat alone, what happened there, etc. Pakhi doesn’t reply at all. Ninad asks Mohit to take out vehicle as Virat’s health must have deteriorated. Pakhi says Virat is fine. Ashwini says why is she crying then. Bhavani wipes Pakhi’s tears and consoling her asks what happened. Pakhi says Virat is fine now and is talking normally. Ashwini thanks god. Mohit asks why is she crying then. Pakhi says if he really wants to know how she is insulted there for taking care of Virat whole night. Ninad asks who dared to insult her. Pakhi says he himself should understand. Ashwini says whole family loves her and the one who used to confront and show her the mirror is not here. Pakhi says same person has returned.

Back in hospital, Virat asks Sai to sit and rest for sometime as her face reveals that she didn’t sleep whole night. Sai says he learnt a lot staying away from her, even face reading. He says anyone can read her face and her eyes reveal that she didn’t sleep whole night. She asks how can she sleep hearing that he is shot. He says someone began caring for him. She says why should she when he taunts her repeatedly. He says even she calls him khadus and what not. He says he is. She asks why is she worried for him then. She says she will not and her room mate Prachi was blabbering a lot watching new. He asks if she told he will die. She puts her finger on his lips and asks why he speaks wrong always. He smiles and says she spoke his line. She acts angry and asks if she speaks wrong, then she will go. He holds her hand and apologizes her and requests not to go. She cries and says she was very tensed hearing about his injury and called him at least 100 times, but when nobody picked her call, she thought he is angry on her as she didn’t return with him from Gadchiroli. He wipes her tears and asks how can he be angry on her when its his mistake; he already had told her that whenever she forgives him, she should call him and he will reach her wherever she is. She says she did and called him repeatedly. He says he remembered only her after his mission ended, he registered her name in hospital records and phone was switched off, so he couldn’t pick her; hospital couldn’t contact her as she doesn’t stay at Chavan Nivas. She says she thought he ordered his team not to inform her.

Precap: Virat returns home with Sai. Bhavani says she is happy that Virat returned home, but why did he bring Sai along who boasted she will never return here. Virat tells Sai its her house. Sai says she is here only until he recovers.

