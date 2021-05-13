Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (GHKKPM) 13th May 2021 Written Episode: Virat supports Sai







The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein opens with Virat is telling Pakhi that Sai wasn’t at the fault. he further says that he even appreciated Sai for look after him at the hospital. Pakhi says people can humiliate others with appreciation. Virat replies that if anything by which you don’t feel humiliated. Meanwhile, Sonali comes and yells that she has a big mouth and she even didn’t learn anything even after spending much time here. Later, Bhavani asks Virat that you can appreciate Sai all the time but the truth is she humiliated Pakhi.

Bhavani says that she wouldn’t bear any misbehaviour with the elders of this house. In between Ashwini comes in the support of Sai and says that she didn’t say anything wrong to Pakhi. She again tries to provoke Bhwani, Virat tells her no need to emphasize to issue. Pakhi starts to dig the past events and says, but Virat says that she is her wife and a third person shouldn’t interfere between a husband and wife. Pakhi asks if she becomes the third person.

Aswini backs Virat and suggests Pakhi leaving husband-wife alone when they are in the middle of something. Pakhi again tries to stretch the issue and says perhaps she likes seeing me crying. Virat asks her to stop all this. Pakhi says that you are favouring your wife and avoiding her. Sai there is seeing Virat worryingly. Sai then asks Ninad why did he allow to enter the hospital. Virat says he can’t trust they were doing all this behind Ninad. Later, Virat grabs Sai’s hand and took away. Pakhi warns Ninad not to misbehave with her.

Ninad again shouts that he spoke right and Virat starts misbehaving with the father of Sai. Omkar supports Ninad and says Sai has returned and showing her concern for him. Just Virat's hand's hurting and Sai rushes to him and supports him. Virat thinks that Sai doesn't show but she is concerned for me. He then asks everyone if you all aren't happy that a husband and wife reunite again. Meanwhile, Bhavani says Virat has to teach Sai how to behave with the elders.