Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin 6th April 2021 Written update: Virat gets worried about Sai.

Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
Today’s episode starts with Virat asking Ashwini with Sai’s whereabouts. Virat thinks where can she go. Sai and Devyani arrive at the wedding venue which is beautifully decorates. Mohit gives Virat’s phone to him. Pulkit thanks Sai for fulfilling her promise, he tells he was afraid if she could bring Devyani here or not. Sai gets a call from Virat. Ashwini tells Usha to look around for Sai. Shivani tells Devyani is also missing from her room. Bhavani tells it is possible that Sai took Devyani with her. Virat tells Sai won’t do so without informing anyone.
Virat asks Pakhi if she saw Sai or Devyani anywhere? Pakhi’s father tells we saw Sai and Devyani going somewhere in a cab. Pulkit tells Devyani she is looking perfect just like old times. He tells her I have done all the arrangements of marriage just like you wanted. Sai tells Devyani she doesn’t have to worry about anything. Devyani asks if all this is a dream? Sai tells this is your dream which is getting fulfilled today.
Virat thinks where can Sai take Devyani? Bhavani tells Virat see Sai has took Devyani out without informing anyone. Ninad tells when the talk is about Sai Virat won’t say anything. Sonali tells who is Sai to interfere in Devyani’s life? Ashwini tells it is possible Sai took Devyani to hospital. Pakhi tells I think there is something wrong. Bhavani tells Ashwini do you still want to take your daughter-in-law’s side? Sonali tells this is not a mistake it is a crime. Virat tells it is more important for us to think where are Sai and Devyani. Pakhi tells I think Sai took Devyani to Pulkit.
Virat tells Sai can never go against me. Pakhi tells Sai only listens to herself and she challenged everyone that no one can stop her from getting Devyani married to Sai. Ashwini tells first let us find where is Sai. Pakhi tells today we are worried about Devyani more than Sai. Virat tells Sai will definitely get punished if she took Devyani to Pulkit. Mohit tells what if Sangita is framing Pulkit and he is innocent?
Bhavani asks Virat are you going to save your wife or are you going to save your sister. Pakhi tells Virat to listen to her, Sai is with Pulkit now. Virat tells he has no idea what step he will take if this turns out to be true. He tells Ashwini not to speak in between.
The episode ends with Virat sending his team to Pulkit’s house and he tells them to meet them there.
Precap – Virat finds out that Pulkit’s house is locked. The neighbors informs him that Pulkit is getting married. He traces Sai’s phone near a lodge. Pakhi informs Bhavani about Sai’s location and all of them leave towards the lodge. Devyani and Pulkit getting married and Sai prays to God that Virat doesn’t reach here till the marriage is over.