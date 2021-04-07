Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin 7th April 2021 Written update: Virat starts looking for Sai.

Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
The episodes starts with Pulkit telling Devyani that this lodge is one of the finest venues in Nagpur. Devyani asks how did he do all this preparation alone? He tells a lot of my people helped me whom I helped at some point in my life and introduces Devyani to some of his patients. The caterer tells Devyani that Pulkit told us you love Shira so we have prepared it specially for you. Virat keeps calling Sai and he thinks why is Sai doing all this. Pakhi thinks of burning the letter she wrote to frame Pulkit.
Virat tells today Sai didn’t just break this house’s rule she has also broken my trust. Pakhi tells she ignored your talk just like always,Sai always goes against the family members but I feel bad when she doesn’t even listen to you. Ninad and Omkar they will also join him. Virat tells he has already sent his team and he will find Devyani and Sai. He tells no one has the right to play with my sister’s life and today Sai has crossed all limits so I know very well what I have to do.
Madhuri introduces herself as Pulkit’s sister. Devyani tells Pulkit never told me about you. Madhuri tells now you are coming to your new house and I am going to take care of you like a friend and love you like a sister. Virat sends a text to Sai and asks her if Devyani is with her? Madhuri asks Sai what are you going to tell Virat now? Virat tells he is never going to forgive Sai for this act of hers. Devyani tells all this is like a dream and the designs are just like my drawing book. Pulkit tells all this was Sai’s idea. Ashwini tries calling Sai but Sai doesn’t pick her call too.
Devyani asks Pulkit what happened to our child? Pulkit tells her about Harini and tells we will meet her after our marriage. Pakhi burns the letter and throws a part of the letter in dustbin. She acts of picking up the letter in front of Sonali. Sonali tells who burned this letter? Pakhi tells I hid this letter in my cupboard, I don’t know who burned it. Sonali tells this might be Sai’s work. Sai helps Devyani dress up and tells she is looking gorgeous. Sai tells I should leave now. Devyani tells how can you leave me,you took care of me like a mother and I won’t marry if you leave. Madhuri gives Saree and jwelleries to Sai. Sai is worried about Virat. The episode ends with Virat praying that Sai shouldn’t have taken Devyani to Pulkit.
Precap – In the next episode Virat reaches Pulkit’s house but it is locked. The neighbors tell him that Pulkit was dresses like he is getting married. Virat traces Sai’s phone and finds out her location. Bhavani tells Ninad and Omkar to come with her. Sai prays to God that Virat shouldn’t reach here before Devyani’s marriage.