ENTERTAINMENT

Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin 7th April 2021 Written update: Virat starts looking for Sai.

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin 26th March 2021 Written update: Sai plans to find out about Pulkit.

Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episodes starts with Pulkit telling Devyani that this lodge is one of the finest venues in Nagpur. Devyani asks how did he do all this preparation alone? He tells a lot of my people helped me whom I helped at some point in my life and introduces Devyani to some of his patients. The caterer tells Devyani that Pulkit told us you love Shira so we have prepared it specially for you. Virat keeps calling Sai and he thinks why is Sai doing all this. Pakhi thinks of burning the letter she wrote to frame Pulkit.

Virat tells today Sai didn’t just break this house’s rule she has also broken my trust. Pakhi tells she ignored your talk just like always,Sai always goes against the family members but I feel bad when she doesn’t even listen to you. Ninad and Omkar they will also join him. Virat tells he has already sent his team and he will find Devyani and Sai. He tells no one has the right to play with my sister’s life and today Sai has crossed all limits so I know very well what I have to do.

Madhuri introduces herself as Pulkit’s sister. Devyani tells Pulkit never told me about you. Madhuri tells now you are coming to your new house and I am going to take care of you like a friend and love you like a sister. Virat sends a text to Sai and asks her if Devyani is with her? Madhuri asks Sai what are you going to tell Virat now? Virat tells he is never going to forgive Sai for this act of hers. Devyani tells all this is like a dream and the designs are just like my drawing book. Pulkit tells all this was Sai’s idea. Ashwini tries calling Sai but Sai doesn’t pick her call too.

Devyani asks Pulkit what happened to our child? Pulkit tells her about Harini and tells we will meet her after our marriage. Pakhi burns the letter and throws a part of the letter in dustbin. She acts of picking up the letter in front of Sonali. Sonali tells who burned this letter? Pakhi tells I hid this letter in my cupboard, I don’t know who burned it. Sonali tells this might be Sai’s work. Sai helps Devyani dress up and tells she is looking gorgeous. Sai tells I should leave now. Devyani tells how can you leave me,you took care of me like a mother and I won’t marry if you leave. Madhuri gives Saree and jwelleries to Sai. Sai is worried about Virat. The episode ends with Virat praying that Sai shouldn’t have taken Devyani to Pulkit.

Precap – In the next episode Virat reaches Pulkit’s house but it is locked. The neighbors tell him that Pulkit was dresses like he is getting married. Virat traces Sai’s phone and finds out her location. Bhavani tells Ninad and Omkar to come with her. Sai prays to God that Virat shouldn’t reach here before Devyani’s marriage.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
785
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
784
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
770
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
744
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
743
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
738
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
688
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
676
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
627
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
622
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top