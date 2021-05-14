ENTERTAINMENT

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ emerges as the Number 1 show in the Hindi GEC Category ~

The show has been a slot leader for 24 weeks on Television~ ~The show has a great fan following in the young female viewer category aged 15-21~

Star Plus’ show – ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has been touching novel heights of popularity since its launch in October 2020. The show has garnered a dedicated fan following especially amongst younger women who have loved the narrative and characters depicted in this wonderful epic story! Adding another feather to its cap, the show has topped the viewership charts across all shows on television and grabbed the No 1 spot in the Hindi GEC category. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has received an overwhelming response and interest from young women viewers (aged 15 to 21) in recent months.

These young women audiences resonate with the show’s characters like Sai (played by Ayesha Singh) and Virat (played by Neil Bhatt). Sai embodies virtues like being fearless, selfreliant, contemporary, having the freedom to make choices, following modern age principles and she exude emotions like self-confidence, self-respect, empowerment and aspires to make it big in life. While the male lead Virat is the perfect example of a modern age hero who doesn’t shy away from showing & acknowledging his emotions. In a true sense, he is one hero who strongly values the worth of his word, and tries to keep it.

A few more factors / reasons why the ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has achieved this massive audience love and appreciation within a short span is also the fact that the content is progressive, relatable, reflects reality and doesn’t portray any character under the lens of a villain or antagonist. Like in real families, some members might not be in sync or agreement with others but that does not make them a villain.

Moreover, the stellar star cast of the show has won the adulation of audiences from all over since the makers ensured a healthy mix of young talented actors like Aishwarya Sharma, Mitali Nag, Yash Pandit, Yogendra Vikram Singh along with renowned faces from the Marathi Theatre and Cinema like Kishori Shahane, Bharti Patil, Shailesh Datar and others.

The laurels don’t end here. As per the week 18 data, Star Plus is the number one Hindi GEC with 6 shows in the TOP 10.

Follow the journey of Virat, Sai, Paakhi and Chavan Niwas (Household) every Monday to Saturday at 8pm only on Star Plus

