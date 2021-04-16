Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: What will be the outcome of Sai’s action?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

With Virat throwing Sai out of the home, the viewers are liking the brand new monitor the place Sai brings out the reality in entrance of everybody.

The present episode began with Sai telling she is going to by no means return to Chavan Nivas till they apologize to her. Sai tells I do know one factor that Devyani is blissful and I can do something for her happiness. Pulkit tells Devyani he used to consider her each second. Devyani tells I forgot every thing however I by no means forgot you. She tells Sai and Virat love one another rather a lot however Virat is unable to specific his love. Devyani tells Virat used to like Pakhi and Sai thinks Virat nonetheless loves Pakhi.

Sai wakes up within the morning and thinks about Virat’s phrases. She opens the doorways of Chavan Nivas and begins gathering crowd. Ashwini asks Virat didn’t he sleep properly final night time? Bhavani tells Sai and Usha have been sitting exterior the home entire night time, she asks if they’re sitting exterior the home or not? Sai gathers the neighbors exterior Chavan Nivas and tells everybody that I and Usha have been ready exterior the home entire night time. She tells them that Virat has thrown us out of the home.

Sai tells the true story of Devyani and Pulkit to everybody. The neighbors reward Sai and inform she must be rewarded for it. Ashwini tells Virat he doesn’t want to fret as a result of when he returns from workplace there’s somebody to deal with him. Bhavani tells Ashwini are you speaking about Pakhi? Are you jealous of Pakhi for this? Pakhi comes and tells Bhavani to come back exterior and watch what is occurring. Sai shouts and tells everybody that my husband Virat Chavan threw me out of the home at midnight. Ashwini tells Pakhi to inform clearly what she has got here to inform.

Within the upcoming episode, Sai will collect crowd exterior Chavan Nivas and he or she tells she isn’t anxious about herself however she prays for Devyani that they can not do any injustice to her in future.

How will Virat react to this?

Will Sai return to Chavan Nivas?

