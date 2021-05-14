Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Ashwini to taunt Ninad?

Ghum Hain Kisike Pyaar Mein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hain Kisike Pyaar mein is topping the TRP charts. Star Plus has recently released on their instagram handle, some moments of Virat and Sai that will be shown in the upcoming. A scene is shown where, Virat and Sai come very close to each other and Sai tells Virat how he is talking like her and soon people will start calling him mulgi. Virat says he loves what people call you. Then Sai starts saying how she would leave soon as Virat doesn’t love her. This strucks into Virat’s mind. How will things turn out? Will they patch things up? Will Virat patch up?

In the current track, The police comes and tells Virat, how worried Sai was for him and how she cried for you. Virat is happy to see Sai concerned for her. Virat asks Pakhi for his phone and is happy to see Sai’s missed calls. Virat asks Pakhi to leave and tells him not to stop Sai from staying here from next time as him and Pakhi don’t have any relation. Pakhi feels all her plan getting flopped. Here, Sai comes and when Pakhi goes to fill some form, Sai enters the room. Virat and Sai spend light moments when they see each other. Pakhi comes and makes a scene saying She was here for whole night and elders want her to stay here. Virat says but I want Sai with me as she is my wife. Pakhi gets shocked. Virat holds Sai’s hand and stops her. Pakhi feels insulted and she tells Virat that she can’t forget this insult and goes. Pakhi goes to Chavan house crying. Chavans ask what’s the matter. Pakhi says she was insulted in the hospital by Sai. Ashwini gets happy hearing Sai is in the hospital. Here, Sai takes care of Virat and she shares her concern and how she was worried for Virat. Virat feels nice with Sai present. In the hospital, Virat teases Sai but Sai also makes it fun. They both have cute moments together. Sai asks the nurse not to give Virat the sponge bath as she is his wife so she can do it. This makes Virat and his feelings for Sai stronger. Here, Chavans are angry on Sai showing up and due to which Pakhi had to return. Ashwini and Mohit are still team Sai and support what Sai does. Pakhi cries and tries to manipulate everyone against Sai. Bhavani decides to take action against Sai. Here, Virat tries to know if Sai really forgave her but Sai keeps on saying she came for her duty. Virat tries to convince Sai to come to the chavan house but Sai doesn’t answer straight. Ashwini and Mohit come to the hospital with food, Sai get happy seeing Ashwini and hugs her. Ashwini also tries ro convince Sai to come back. Ashwini then feel Sai is going to come back so she calms Virat too. Here, Pakhi thinks she will take Revenge from Sai. Karishma comes to Pakhi for fake sympathy but Pakhi scolds her and makes her go. Pakhi cries and thinks about the fake promise of Virat. Ninad thinks to call the hospital to know about when will Virat get discharged. Ashwini says no need as Virat and Sai are coming home. Ashwini prepares aarti thaal. She does welcome of Virat and Sai. The moment Sai enters, everyone starts taunting Sai. Bhavani asks her why she returned after saying she won’t? Sai says she is here to take care of Virat then she will leave. Ninad says we are here to take care of him. Virat says I need Sai as she is my wife. Virat and Sai are shocked to know Pakhi told everyone lies about what happened in the hospital. Virat clarifies that Sai just thanked Pakhi and I told her to leave so that she can rest ans I wanted my wife by my side. Pakhi gets irritated. Virat treis to tell everyone how they never insulted Pakhi but she took it all wrong. Sai says Ninad also asked Pakhi to block my way, why are you all stoping me from meeting my husband. Virat stands up for Sai and clears how Sai was worried for him. Ashwini also speaks up and Virat stops Pakhi fron insulting his mother. Virat feels the pain so Sai takes care of him. Bhavani says she won’t get involved in Virat’s things, Ashwini says that’s good. Pakhi says Sai is pretending as if she is the only one caring for Virat. Mohit supports Sai and gets taunted by Bhavani instead. Ashwini asks Sai to take Virat inside and tauntingly asks Ninad to bring sweets for their bahu Sai. In the room, Virat and Sai spend some cute moments, when Sai sees her stuff as it is in the room. Virat says something romantic to Sai but she doesn’t notice. Ashwini comes and Sai tells her how much she missed her. Virat thinks and wishes Sai would have said same things to him. Ashwini gives food and goes. Sai feeds Virat.

In the upcoming episodes, Bhavani will start planning to take revenge from Sai. Bhavani will ask Pakhi to make a special dish for Virat so that their bond can get stronger. Sai will also be preparing food for Virat. Whose dish will Virat choose?

Will Bhavani succeed jn her plan? What is in store for Sai and Virat? Will Pakhi play a dirty game? How will Virat cope up? Is this the end of Pakhi and Virat’s story? Keep following this space for more information on your favourite shows.