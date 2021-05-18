Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Bhavani to insult this person!

Ghum Hain Kisike Pyaar Mein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hain Kisike Pyaar mein is topping the TRP charts. Star Plus has recently released on their instagram handle, some moments of Virat and Sai that will be shown in the upcoming.

A scene is shown where, Virat and Sai come very close to each other and Sai tells Virat how he is talking like her and soon people will start calling him mulgi. Virat says he loves what people call you. Then Sai starts saying how she would leave soon as Virat doesn’t love her.

This strucks into Virat’s mind. How will things turn out? Will they patch things up? Will Virat patch up?

In the current track, Sai takes care of Virat and she shares her concern and how she was worried for Virat. Virat feels nice with Sai present. In the hospital, Virat teases Sai but Sai also makes it fun. They both have cute moments together. Sai asks the nurse not to give Virat the sponge bath as she is his wife so she can do it.

This makes Virat and his feelings for Sai stronger. Here, Chavans are angry on Sai showing up and due to which Pakhi had to return. Ashwini and Mohit are still team Sai and support what Sai does. Pakhi cries and tries to manipulate everyone against Sai. Bhavani decides to take action against Sai.

Here, Virat tries to know if Sai really forgave her but Sai keeps on saying she came for her duty. Virat tries to convince Sai to come to the chavan house but Sai doesn’t answer straight. Ashwini and Mohit come to the hospital with food, Sai get happy seeing Ashwini and hugs her. Ashwini also tries ro convince Sai to come back. Ashwini then feel Sai is going to come back so she calms Virat too.

Here, Pakhi thinks she will take Revenge from Sai. Karishma comes to Pakhi for fake sympathy but Pakhi scolds her and makes her go. Pakhi cries and thinks about the fake promise of Virat. Ninad thinks to call the hospital to know about when will Virat get discharged. Ashwini says no need as Virat and Sai are coming home. Ashwini prepares aarti thaal. She does welcome of Virat and Sai. The moment Sai enters, everyone starts taunting Sai. Bhavani asks her why she returned after saying she won’t? Sai says she is here to take care of Virat then she will leave.

Ninad says we are here to take care of him. Virat says I need Sai as she is my wife. Virat and Sai are shocked to know Pakhi told everyone lies about what happened in the hospital. Virat clarifies that Sai just thanked Pakhi and I told her to leave so that she can rest ans I wanted my wife by my side. Pakhi gets irritated. Virat treis to tell everyone how they never insulted Pakhi but she took it all wrong. Sai says Ninad also asked Pakhi to block my way, why are you all stoping me from meeting my husband.

Virat stands up for Sai and clears how Sai was worried for him. Ashwini also speaks up and Virat stops Pakhi fron insulting his mother. Virat feels the pain so Sai takes care of him. Bhavani says she won’t get involved in Virat’s things, Ashwini says that’s good. Pakhi says Sai is pretending as if she is the only one caring for Virat. Mohit supports Sai and gets taunted by Bhavani instead.

Ashwini asks Sai to take Virat inside and tauntingly asks Ninad to bring sweets for their bahu Sai. In the room, Virat and Sai spend some cute moments, when Sai sees her stuff as it is in the room. Virat says something romantic to Sai but she doesn’t notice. Ashwini comes and Sai tells her how much she missed her. Virat thinks and wishes Sai would have said same things to him. Ashwini gives food and goes. Sai feeds Virat. Sai gets an idea to complete the ritual of inviting Devyaani and Pulkit for lunch on Sunday. Sai says she will soon leave so before that she wants to complete this ritual.

Virat says no first as it might happen that someone in thw house disrespect them but hearing Sai he says okay. Here, Bhavani and Sonali assure Pakhi that they will separate Sai and Virat. Bhavani asks Pakhi to make special dishes for Virat. Here, Sai says I am going to pay for this ritual, Virat says Devyaani is my sister so take rhe money from my wallet. They have a cute fight. Devyaani and Pulkit get happy hearing Sai is in Chavan house. Pulkit informs Devyaani Sai invited them for lunch. Devyaani says no thinking about her mother being there but says yes thinking of Sai.

Sai and Ashwini are in kitchen preparing lunch. Ashwini praises Sai’s idea to invite Devyaani and Pulkit. Sai asks Ashwini not to tell anyone or else they all will start drama, instead they should wait till the very last minute. Ashwini agrees and says she knows the chavans well. Pakhi sees Ashwini and Sai in kitchen, she feels furious as pwr plan she was thinking to make lunch for Virat. Here Mohit comes with vegetables that Sai told her. Everyone taunts Mohit and asks who gave money.

Mohit says Virat gave. Virat comes down and supports Sai. Sai says some surprise guests are coming. Pakhi says Sai is already a guest. Virat shuts everyone by showing his support for Sai. Suddenly the guests arrive, they are Pulkit and Devyaani. They both are very happy seeing Sai. They are welcomed with aarti thaali by Virat. Pakhi asks Sai when she said she is not part of the family then why all this drama. Sai says Virat was in guilt of not attending the wedding so she arranged this. Pakhi taunts Sai.

Ashwini says say whatever you want Pakhi, Sai is and will remain Virat’s wife. Pulkit and Devyaani take blessing from Ashwini, give her sweet box. Ashwini feels overwhelmed with the respect. Pulkit and Sai convince Devyaani to take blessing from Bhavani. They do that, Bhavani holds Devyaani’s hand and insults her, she tells Pulkit how he was a servant and will always remain one, he can’t be son in law.

Devyaani worries and says see I told you, she won’t accept us. Pulkit says no one is allowed to say anything to my wife. Virat feels proud of Pulkit.

In the upcoming episodes, Sai will go to Bhavani’s room, Bhavani will be about to throw Sai out but Sai will ask Bhavani where is Devyaani’s daughter? Bhavani will be statled and shocked. Sai will say I know you have done something as you are sweating and are nervous.

Will Bhavani’s plan come infront of all? Will Bhavani succeed jn her plan? What is in store for Sai and Virat?

Will Pakhi play a dirty game? How will Virat cope up? Keep following this space for more information on your favourite shows.