Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein couple Sai and Virat is winning audience heart: check out why? – Tellyexpress

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein couple Sai and Virat is winning audience heart: check out why?

Couple Sairat is trending online for their graceful love story. Actor Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh’s on-screen presence is melting audience heart. Both the actor is doing extraordinary as Virat and Sai. SaiRat moment is fetching spotlight.

Recently, the bed fall sequence of the couple made fans to drool over SaiRat. Neil and Ayesha is well-complementing each other in the Star Plus show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’. The show is witnessing Holi sequence. Fans are enjoying SaiRat Holi moment. Fans responded positively, no sooner makers of the show released a colourful promo. In the promo Virat see Sai and decides to paint her. Sai run. Both bump into each other. Virat hold Sai’s dupatta. The bright smile of duo has audience heart. Fans went ‘aww’ seeing SaiRat celebrating holi.

Neil and Ayesha looked cute while celebrating Holi in the show. Ayesha’s lively smile makes the day of the audience. Neil add extra charm to the romantic scenes. He without any doubt is maker’s right choice for the role of ACP Virat. Sai and Virat is gaining fans. Fans are making SaiRat trend online. Check out what more fans are talking about their favorite couple SaiRat!

https://twitter.com/BibiShyreen/status/1377150032495792132/photo/2

Now in the upcoming episode of the show, Virat will return back from training. He will decide to confess his feelings for Sai. Amid the Holi celebration, Virat will confess his love for her. Here, Sai will decide to get Devi and Pulkit marry. It is speculated that Virat and Sai will have huge misunderstanding because of Sai’s step. Do Virat will forgive Sai for her deeds? Do Sai will be able to convince Virat the reason behind her decision, well time will only tell. Keep watching Ghum Hai Kisikey Ke Pyaar Mein mon-sat on Star Plus.

Meanwhile, Actor Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma was tested Covid positive. Duo return back to the shoot recently.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.

