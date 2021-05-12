Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Will Virat be able to keep Sai in the house?

Ghum Hain Kisike Pyaar Mein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hain Kisike Pyaar mein is gaining TRPs. With Virat asking Sai to stay with him in hospital and already realised his love for Sai. Here, Sai, though angry on Virat yet she feels incomplete and misses Virat.The main turning point comes when Virat goes for the dangerous mission and gets shot. Sai can’t stop worrying for Virat. Sai wants to stay with Virat in the hospital but Pakhi and Chavans make Sai go away. With Virat gaining consciousness, will Sai and Virat spend some romantic moments together? How will things turn out? Will they patch things up?

In the current track, Pulkit and Mohit support Sai on meeting Virat once before leaving. Sai meets Virat and apologies to an unconscious Virat. Sai taunts Pakhi that now she can go to her not husband and pretend as if she is his wife as she is that desperate. Sai leaves. Pakhi stays with Virat the whole night, Sai and Devyaani worry for Virat. Ashwini is fasting for Virat. Mohit informs her that the operation went well. Ashwini gets furious to know Pakhi stayed with Virat, he scolds Ninad. Next day, Virat wakes up and imagines Sai to be with him but then sees Pakhi and asks her why is she here. The police comes and tells Virat, how worried Sai was for him and how she cried for you. Virat is happy to see Sai concerned for her. Virat asks Pakhi for his phone and is happy to see Sai’s missed calls. Virat asks Pakhi to leave and tells him not to stop Sai from staying here from next time as him and Pakhi don’t have any relation. Pakhi feels all her plan getting flopped. Here, Sai comes and when Pakhi goes to fill some form, Sai enters the room. Virat and Sai spend light moments when they see each other. Pakhi comes and makes a scene saying She was here for whole night and elders want her to stay here. Virat says but I want Sai with me as she is my wife. Pakhi gets shocked. Virat holds Sai’s hand and stops her. Pakhi feels insulted and she tells Virat that she can’t forget this insult and goes. Pakhi goes to Chavan house crying. Chavans ask what’s the matter. Pakhi says she was insulted in the hospital by Sai. Ashwini gets happy hearing Sai is in the hospital. Here, Sai takes care of Virat and she shares her concern and how she was worried for Virat. Virat feels nice with Sai present. In the hospital, Virat teases Sai but Sai also makes it fun. They both have cute moments together. Sai asks the nurse not to give Virat the sponge bath as she is his wife so she can do it. This makes Virat and his feelings for Sai stronger. Here, Chavans are angry on Sai showing up and due to which Pakhi had to return. Ashwini and Mohit are still team Sai and support what Sai does. Pakhi cries and tries to manipulate everyone against Sai. Bhavani decides to take action against Sai. Here, Virat tries to know if Sai really forgave her but Sai keeps on saying she came for her duty. Virat tries to convince Sai to come to the chavan house but Sai doesn’t answer straight. Ashwini and Mohit come to the hospital with food, Sai get happy seeing Ashwini and hugs her. Ashwini also tries ro convince Sai to come back. Ashwini then feel Sai is going to come back so she calms Virat too. Here, Pakhi thinks she will take Revenge from Sai. Karishma comes to Pakhi for fake sympathy but Pakhi scolds her and makes her go. Pakhi cries and thinks about the fake promise of Virat. Ninad thinks to call the hospital to know about when will Virat get discharged. Ashwini says no need as Virat and Sai are coming home. Ashwini prepares aarti thaal. She does welcome of Virat and Sai. The moment Sai enters, everyone starts taunting Sai. Bhavani asks her why she returned after saying she won’t? Sai says she is here to take care of Virat then she will leave. Ninad says we are here to take care of him. Virat says I need Sai as she is my wife. Virat and Sai are shocked to know Pakhi told everyone lies about what happened in the hospital. Virat clarifies that Sai just thanked Pakhi and I told her to leave so that she can rest ans I wanted my wife by my side. Pakhi gets irritated.

In the upcoming episodes, Virat will tell sai that this house is incomplete without her. Sai will think and say i have unfinished work left here. Virat will be confused.

What is in store for Sai? Will Pakhi play a dirty game? How will Virat cope up? Will Sai and Virat meet Is this the end of Pakhi and Virat’s story? What will this dangerous mission of Virat lead to? Keep following this space for more information on your favourite shows.