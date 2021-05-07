Ghum Hain Kisike PyaarMein: Sai and Virat to spend cute light moments together!

Ghum Hain Kisike Pyaar Mein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hain Kisike Pyaar mein is gaining TRPs. With Virat already realised his love for Sai. Here, Sai, though angry on Virat yet she feels incomplete and misses Virat.The main turning point comes when Virat goes for the dangerous mission and gets shot. Sai can’t stop worrying for Virat. Sai wants to stay woth Virat in the hospital but Pakhi and Chavans make Sai go away. With Virat gaining consciousness, whom will he choose to stay? How will things turn out? Will they patch things up?

In the current track, Virat sees his friend is about to get shot, he remembers how Sai’s father took the bullet to save him. Virat saves his friend the sameway. Sai sees that one polive officer is injured. She calls Virat but his phone is switched off. Sai hears that Virat is injured. She calls another officer, she gets to know that Virat is admitted in the City hospital. Here, Pakhi gets a call that Virat is asking for Sai. Pakhi says she is not here but we are his family, where can we come? They all go to the hospital. Pakhi is asked hy Ashwini to go from there. Bhawani praises Pakhi as compared to Sai. Ninad stops Mohit from calling Sai. Sai reaches the hospital and is stopped by Pakhi. Pakhi says she lost the right to be here. Sai taunts back Pakhi. Sai says wife always has the right and let Virat decide who should stay with him. Pulkit and Mohit support Sai on meeting Virat once before leaving. Sai meets Virat and apologies to an unconscious Virat. Sai taunts Pakhi that now she can go to her not husband and pretend as if she is his wife as she is that desperate. Sai leaves. Pakhi stays with Virat the whole night, Sai and Devyaani worry for Virat. Ashwini is fasting for Virat. Mohit informs her that the operation went well. Ashwini gets furious to know Pakhi stayed with Virat, he scolds Ninad. Next day, Virat wakes up and imagines Sai to be with him but then sees Pakhi and asks her why is she here. The police comes and tells Virat, how worried Sai was for him and how she cried for you. Virat is happy to see Sai concerned for her. Virat asks Pakhi for his phone and is happy to see Sai’s missed calls. Virat asks Pakhi to leave and tells him not to stop Sai from staying here from next time as him and Pakhi don’t have any relation. Pakhi feels all her plan getting flopped. Here, Sai comes and when Pakhi goes to fill some form, Sai enters the room. Virat and Sai spend light moments when they see each other. Pakhi comes and makes a scene saying She was here for whole night and elders want her to stay here. Virat says but I want Sai with me as she is my wife. Pakhi gets shocked.

In the upcoming episodes, Pakhi will be shocked to see Virat holding Sai’s hand. Pakhi will ask Virat if he forgot how Sai rejected his apology. Virat will say Sai forgave him that’s why she is here out of care.

What is in store for Sai? Will Pakhi play a dirty game? How will Virat cope up? Will Sai and Virat meet Is this the end of Pakhi and Virat’s story? What will this dangerous mission of Virat lead to? Keep following this space for more information on your favourite shows.