Gian Williamson reveals his newfound love for poetry on the JJ Reddick podcast: “I’ll be in my room sometimes and I’ll just write a poem” game

Zion Williamson also possesses the soft skills that some ball players possess, as he explained on the JJ Reddick podcast – he is a poet!

We all know Zion to be the # 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and to make Dhanush an All-Star this year. What we do know is that he is possibly the greatest athletic specimen in the league since LeBron James, and certainly since Giannis Antetokenmpo.

Zion is almost scoring this season. He completed the month of February with one of the most prominent scoring figures of this century.

Also read: “Zion Williamson Demonstrating Shake-like Dominance”: Pelicans All-Star imitated Lakers veteran Shakeel O’Neill with the historic month of February

We are waiting for Team Durant to appear in a show tomorrow at the All-Star Game. His hop will definitely take the celebration to a new level.

Zion Williamson speaks of his interest in poetry

“It started in high school. Like I was in a creative writing class. I needed another class in my senior year, so that was the class available for the time slot. I was trying to figure out the college process where I want to go. “

“So I remember that I am going to this class and writing just to get a passing grade. And this teacher, Mr. Phil, he was such a great man. He really knew his stuff about the game, and was a kind man, through and through. “

“One day, he came to me and that Z is fine, Zion, I want you to really try.” I want you to do something real, something that hits you. ‘I’ Well, I found you. ‘

Zion on her poem is an all-time moment on the show. @jj_redick @ Zionwilliamson @Kulter pic.twitter.com/rWoTJyegLs – TheOldMan and TheThree (@OldManAndThree) 3 March 2021

Also read: ‘Kobe Bryant playing harder than ever’: Former star Matt Barnes reveals the time when teenagers were crushed by Black Mamba in a pick game

He then talked about his first ‘real’ poem, in which he described two people. Reddick and Tommy Alter paid attention to this highly unusual story. NBA-level athletes are often considered to be jocks, and have an inability to undertake serious academic activities. But Zion was well-aired by her high school teacher, who fashioned a great pastime to carry on for the rest of her life.