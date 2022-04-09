Gianni Infantino responds to rumor of 100-minute match

interviewed by be in sports Ahead of the Ligue 2 match between Guimgamp and Toulouse this Saturday afternoon, FIFA President Gianni Infantino returned to the rumor surrounding 100-minute matches. The Italian-Swiss leader explained that he did not intend to play matches of this period, but it was still necessary to think about actual measures on the effective play time of football matches.

“I think we have to consider the effective playing time because there is time lost during the match. If spectators are asked to pay for their tickets or buy a subscription to watch 90 minutes of football and A match lasts for 50 minutes, so that’s something that needs to be reviewed. No, there won’t be matches of 100 minutes, but there will be extra time that…