Gianni Infantino’s strong message about war

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president decides to coerce the place the world’s eyes are on: nothing less Draw for Qatar World Cup 2022.

Specially Referenced Italian Boss For conflicts like the war between Ukraine and Russia a month agothe latter excluded from participation in the country First World Cup in history to be played in Middle East.

“Our world is divided and aggressive. We need opportunities like the World Cup for people to come together and celebrate. The call of the football community is clear: stop the war!”Shot, accurate, Infantino, who no doubt left a clear message: “It will be the World Cup of Peace, the best World Cup in history.”