Giannis Antetokounmpo beats Joel Embiid on the NBA MVP ladder

Last year at this time in the season Philadelphia 76ers Center was in a two-man race for Joel Embiid of the nba MVP Award.

With Embiid and Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic each playing at a higher level, it was clear that the hardware was going to one of the two centers.

Embiid was dominated by Jokic as he not only dominated, but he was healthy for every game of the regular season. Meanwhile, Embiid missed stretching for a year as injuries held him back.

Not so for Embiid this season. After playing in Thursday night’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Embiid is now two games away from surpassing their previous season-high regular-season games.

Not only has Embiid been healthier than ever this year, but he has continued to play at a higher level.