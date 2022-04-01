Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Bucks vs Nets all-time leading scorer

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered an incredible performance in what felt like a playoff game in Milwaukee’s 120-119 overtime win over the Nets on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo, who entered Thursday’s game needing 40 points to pass the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211) as the Bucks’ all-time scoring leader, did so in remarkable fashion. He set the record when he converted a 25-foot step-back jumper to force the game to 110 in overtime.

The six-time All-Star finished the game with 44 points in 14-for-21 shooting from the floor, including 15-of-19 from the free throw line with 14 rebounds, six assists and one steal. In a victory over Milwaukee, the two-time MVP became the first Bucks player with a consecutive 40-point game, as Abdul-Jabbar did on Jan.