Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Milwaukee Bucks scoring record

NEW YORK – Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted it.

As he compiled the numbers and climbed up on names in the respective Milwaukee Bucks and NBA history these past few seasons, he allowed himself to briefly identify the moment before moving on from it. But – but – never too long ago. It is a mental tightness on which he has become comfortable.

However, this one was different.

“It’s good,” he conceded a few games before breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s franchise scoring mark on Brooklyn center Andre Drummond on Thursday night with 18 seconds in the fourth quarter on a step-back three-pointer. The shot leveled the score at 110-110.

He then hit two game-winning free throws in a 120-119 overtime win at Barclays Center.

“How many points 14,000-some…