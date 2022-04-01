Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 44 points in OT win over Nets, becomes Bucks’ all-time leading scorer

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s final two free throws of overtime beat the Brooklyn Nets, and his work on Thursday night made him the Milwaukee Bucks’ all-time leading scorer.

Antetokounmpo, 27, passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211 points) at Bucks Wild with the first 40 of his game-high 44 points, a 120-119 win over the Nets.

The record-breaking basket was a stepback 3 from a dribble over Andre Drummond’s outstretched arm, with 18.7 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 110. Antetokounmpo missed four consecutive fouls in the fourth quarter and overtime, with three seconds left to rout Brooklyn before connecting on two.

“It’s good because I’m changing the narrative,” Giannis said. “I don’t want to be the guy who stings and runs. I can make a 3 but it…