Giannis Antetokounmpo gets real on seriousness of hand injury

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a crucial defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. But the bigger scare was when two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen winning with pain while clutching his right hand.

The Bucks star tries to power Mavs center Dwight Powell to the right to finish from inside and takes a hard swipe on the arm. After the game, Giannis was asked about the position of his hand, which was taped after the incident. his take on it Bucks fans will have music in their ears.