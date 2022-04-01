Giannis Antetokounmpo injury condition for Clippers-Bucks game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening, but they will be without their best player for the game.

NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of the competition with a knee injury, and his condition for the night can be seen in a tweet embedded below from the underdog NBA’s Twitter account.

The Bucks scored a thrilling 120-119 win over the Nets in Brooklyn on Thursday evening in overtime.

They come on Friday with a 48-28 record from 76 games, which sees them seeded second in the Eastern Conference.

Related Stories on NBA Basketball