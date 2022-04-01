Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to dramatic 120-119 OT win over Brooklyn Nets

The ‘Greek Freak’ scored an impressive 44 points and added 14 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes of action as his team secured a 120–119 victory in New York.

The 27-year-old scored 14 of his 21 shots, surpassing Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous franchise record of 14,211 points.

Antetokounmpo took the game into overtime, and broke the record after hitting a three-pointer with 18.7 seconds of regulation time and then ditched the tie-breaking free throw with three seconds remaining in the OT.

“I’m changing the narrative,” he said , claiming that he was not aware of when he broke the record. “I don’t want to be the only guy who stings and runs.”