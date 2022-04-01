Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to dramatic 120-119 OT win over Brooklyn Nets

The ‘Greek Freak’ scored an impressive 44 points and added 14 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes of action as his team secured a 120–119 victory in New York.
The 27-year-old scored 14 of his 21 shots, surpassing Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous franchise record of 14,211 points.
Antetokounmpo took the game into overtime, and broke the record after hitting a three-pointer with 18.7 seconds of regulation time and then ditched the tie-breaking free throw with three seconds remaining in the OT.
“I’m changing the narrative,” he said, claiming that he was not aware of when he broke the record. “I don’t want to be the only guy who stings and runs.”
“It doesn’t really matter because at the end of the day if you don’t have a successful season […] It’s not going to be remembered.
