Giannis Antetokounmpo passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as Bucks’ all-time scoring leader

Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on a 3-pointer to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader, forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final second to help the Bucks score 120-119 at the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night Gave victory.

The defending NBA champion returned to the postseason with a win, with Antetokounmpo scoring 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

The moment the Giannis Bucks became the all-time scoring leader!! Congratulations @Giannis_An34, pic.twitter.com/a7w4tHK8Eb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) 1 April 2022

Antetokounmpo loved the fact that he became Milwaukee’s career scoring leader on a 3-pointer, so no one can say he’s just a dunker…