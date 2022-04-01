Paul George scores 34 in return of 3-month absence to promote LA Clippers return vs Utah Jazoo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George among eight starters to miss LA Clippers-Milwaukee Bucks game

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a sore right knee and Paul George will play his first game since returning from injury as a total of eight starters have been dropped from Friday’s game between the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Both teams played overtime games on Thursday night, with the Bucks winning 120-119 in Brooklyn and losing 135-130 to the Clippers in Chicago.

Reggie Jackson (rest), Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee pain) and Nick Bottom (left ankle pain) will join George on the Clippers sideline. Rookie Brandon Boston Jr. (non-COVID-19 illness) is also out.

Injury reports from the Bucks indicate that Antetokounmpo, Jure Holiday (sprained left ankle), Khris Middleton (pain in left wrist) and Brooke Lopez will not play. The Bucks cited return-to-competition repairs as the reason…


