Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to passing Karim to Bucks scoring list

In an impressive effort on Thursday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the Milwaukee Bucks’ all-time leading scorer. With 44 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists, Giannis led his team to an overtime victory versus Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Drilling three steps back to tie the game in last-minute regulation, Giannis surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in Milwaukee Bucks history. After the game, Giannis shared his reaction to the feat.

“I didn’t know about it, but it’s cool. It’s cool because I’m changing the narrative. You know, I don’t want to be that guy who only stung and runs. I can make three,” Giannis said. Responding to James Harden’s earlier criticism that he is only “runs and dunks”, Giannis was pleased to take a step back and break the record…