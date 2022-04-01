Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to passing Karim to Bucks scoring list

In an impressive effort on Thursday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the Milwaukee Bucks’ all-time leading scorer. With 44 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists, Giannis led his team to an overtime victory versus Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Drilling three steps back to tie the game in last-minute regulation, Giannis surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in Milwaukee Bucks history. After the game, Giannis shared his reaction to the feat.


