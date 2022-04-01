Giannis Antetokounmpo sets scoring record

NEW YORK – The Brooklyn Nets overtook the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and Kevin Durant dropped 41 points. He was later asked about defending Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Milwaukee Bucks were on their way to play the Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

“His points are almost absolute, like a guarantee,” Durant said with a laugh.

Durant gave credit to the rest of the Bucks team and their consistency, but acknowledged Antetokounmpo’s points, “They’re gonna happen, so you have to hit them as hard as possible.”

The Nets tried but failed in this regard in a thrilling win of Rs 120-119 in overtime. This is their second straight one possession which is a win from behind.

“I think the guys are competing hard,” Antetokounmpo said of the defensive effort in the last …