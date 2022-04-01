Giannis Antetokounmpo still hasn’t forgotten James Harden’s silly criticism of his game

Giannis Antetokounmpo proved himself on basketball’s biggest stage last year with one of the most impressive NBA Finals appearances in history. Antetokounmpo drops 50 points against series-cleaning Game 6 win Phoenix Sun to win and bring your first ring Milwaukee Bucks His first championship since 1971. In the process, he silenced every silly criticism of his game.

Antetokounmpo’s greatness should never have been questioned. He was a two-time MVP by the age of 25 and established himself as the best player of his generation. Giannis’ motor was in high speed at all times, combining the elite’s lack of defense with being one of the greatest physical specimens the sport had ever seen. It still doesn’t stop…