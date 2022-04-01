Giannis Antetokounmpo tells MVP case vs Nets, passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Bucks’ all-time scoring list

Nikola Jokic is the current MVP. Joel Embiid wants to be the new MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo however, has entered the MVP conversation strongly.

Two days after Embiid dropped 40 points in a big win over the 76ers, the two-time MVP scored 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to help take down Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets in Brooklyn.

Playing at MVP-level all season, Antetokounmpo has raised his game to another level over the past several weeks. In Milwaukee’s last 15 games, the Bucks Superstar averaged 32.7 points, 13.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. During this stretch, Antetokounmpo has also shot a brilliant 59.1 percent off the field.

