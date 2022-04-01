Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on March 31, 2022 in New York City.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks, news, scores, results, DeMar DeRozan scores 50 points, MVP for Chicago Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo became Milwaukee’s all-time top scorer in a crazy, star-studded clash with the Brooklyn Nets, which fell to the wire in overtime after another controversial takedown.

Meanwhile, in a big comeback for the Bulls and Lakers, Demar DeRozan scored 50 for the first time in four years.

Fri, 01 April.

Antetokounmpo beats Abdul-Jabbari

Antetokounmpo surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s franchise record of 14,211 points to send him overtime on a clutch treble, his only three-pointer of the night.

Then, with three seconds to spare, he was sent to the free throw line…


