Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks, news, scores, results, DeMar DeRozan scores 50 points, MVP for Chicago Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo became Milwaukee’s all-time top scorer in a crazy, star-studded clash with the Brooklyn Nets, which fell to the wire in overtime after another controversial takedown.

Meanwhile, in a big comeback for the Bulls and Lakers, Demar DeRozan scored 50 for the first time in four years.

Watch the 21/22 NBA season with ESPN on Kayo. Live coverage every week as well as every game of the NBA Finals. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now ,

Fri, 01 April. Friday 1 April

Antetokounmpo beats Abdul-Jabbari

Antetokounmpo surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s franchise record of 14,211 points to send him overtime on a clutch treble, his only three-pointer of the night.

Then, with three seconds to spare, he was sent to the free throw line…