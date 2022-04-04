Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury condition for Mavericks-Bucks game

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Dallas Mavericks in Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon, and their best player for the game is on an injury report.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a knee injury, and his status for Saturday’s competition can be seen in a tweet embedded below from the underdog NBA’s Twitter account.
The Bucks enter the Eastern Conference on Sunday as the second seed with a 49-28 record.
Related Stories on NBA Basketball
- KEMBA Walker can still help a competitive team: Kemba Walker’s tenure with the New York Knicks appears to be over. However, I still believe the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for the NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and…
Read Full News